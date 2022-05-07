Indy's Russian school changes its name

The Census Bureau reported 2.4 million people in the U.S. self-identified as Russian Americans in 2019, the latest estimate available, or about 0.7% of the population. That same year, 391,641 people told the bureau they were Russian-born.

So the existence of Russian-culture schools across the nation shouldn't be a surprise.

Since the Russian military's invasion of Ukraine Feb. 24, however, such schools have fallen under scrutiny. That includes the former Russian School of Indiana, which recently changed its name to The Heritage School/Multicultural Education Center.

“The attention the school was getting in the last two months is unbelievable,” Natalia Rekhter, director of The Heritage School, told The Indianapolis Star for a story it published Monday.

She said the school received dozens of phone calls and messages since the beginning of the war about the school's former name. The school board and teachers decided it was time for a change.

The former Russian School of Indiana was founded in 1994 by three families from Moldova, Russia and Ukraine, who fled to the United States as Jewish refugees. Today it meets one day a week at Carmel High School in Hamilton County.

This spring, the school focused on fundraising to help Ukraine. It plans to host free English classes for Ukrainian refugees this summer and, in August, hopes to co-host a Ukrainian festival with the Indiana Supports Ukraine organization.

Rekhter said the school is unequivocally on Ukraine's side, but it won't condemn its Russian heritage.

“Russia is not (Vladimir) Putin,” Rekhter said of that country's president. “It's much bigger, much deeper. It's an old country with an old history and an old culture.”