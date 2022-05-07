Murder suspect in line for township seat

A jailed central Indiana man whom police charged with murder after he confessed in March to striking his wife with a concrete planter and dumping her body in a creek could be on the Boone County ballot in November.

Andrew Wilhoite, a 40-year-old farmer, is one of three winners in Tuesday's GOP primary for the three available seats on the county's Clinton Township Board, according to the Lebanon Reporter. Wilhoite is being held without bail in the Boone County Jail.

The newspaper reports Wilhoite's wife, Elizabeth “Nikki” Wilhoite, 41, filed for divorce from her husband March 17. When Nikki Wilhoite didn't show up for work the next day, a coworker told police the couple had marriage problems and asked them to make a welfare check, Boone County dispatch records show. Police reported finding Nikki Wilhoite's body March 26 where Andrew Wilhoite told them to look.

Brad King, co-director of the bipartisan Indiana Election Division, said Wednesday no one can remove Wilhoite's name from the November ballot.

“There is no legal reason he can't be a candidate,” King told the newspaper. “Under our system you are innocent until you are proven guilty. If a person is convicted of a felony, then they are no longer eligible to be a candidate and are ineligible to hold office.”

Murder trials in Boone County usually are held more than a year after charges are filed, the newspaper reported. That is not likely to happen before Election Day, Nov. 8.

In Indiana, elected officials who cannot fulfill their elected duties because of incapacity, incarceration or long-term illness may be removed from office in some cases, King said, but that doesn't apply to members of township boards. Since such boards have three members, it only takes two for a quorum and to conduct business.

“Our hope is that he asks to be removed from the ballot and we can just replace him, but I don't know if anyone has talked to him about that,” Boone County Republican Party Chairwoman Debbie Ottinger said.

No Democrats competed for seats on the county's Clinton Township Board in Tuesday's primary, but they or others not affiliated with the GOP may run in the November election, Boone County Clerk Jessica Fouts said.