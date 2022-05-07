Wild turkey terrorizing DC trail users

If you're planning a trip to Washington, D.C., in the next few weeks, stay away from the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail. A wild tom turkey has been attacking bikers, joggers and walkers there for months.

Musician DeDe Folarin was bicycling on the trail when the bird came after him last month.

“He jumped in the air and he almost clawed my face,” Folarin told WJLA-TV Washington. “He kind of knocked me off the bike and literally chased me around for like five minutes.”

Prince George County Parks and Recreation Department employees have installed a sign on the trail to keep people from approaching the large tom, but the message mostly is ignored.

Park guide Joe Cashman told The Wall Street Journal he and another guide first encountered the turkey last fall while biking through the area.

“We got a kick out of it,” he said. “Then we started getting complaints. It started getting aggressive. It's gotten more and more aggressive.”

Cashman said the parks department plans to catch the turkey for relocation, but it occasionally skips across the Maryland state line or takes flight when it sees nets.