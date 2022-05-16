Five questions for Lori K. Morgan

1 Can you tell us about your journey to being a Superior Court judge?

When my mother was young, her dad was hurt in an industrial accident. The accident was the company's fault, but he received no help at all from them while he recovered. ... I always remembered how deeply that affected him and how it affected the family and decided early on that I wanted to be a lawyer. I felt a strong calling to help people like my grandfather who did not know where to turn for help in similar circumstances.

Years after..., my mom went to law school. My first year of college at the University of Michigan was my mom's first year of law school. She served as additional inspiration for me to want to become a lawyer.

After I graduated from college and saw the ways in which my mother was helping people in our community, I continued on with my dream of becoming a lawyer and enrolled in law school at the University of Iowa College of Law. After graduating from law school, my mom and I practiced together for the first five years of my career. It seemed like fate that we would someday work together. During my years of practice with my mother, I was a general practitioner. The area of law that I enjoyed the most was the area of family law. I enjoyed serving as guardian ad litem in CHINS (child in need of services) proceedings and enjoyed all of the cases that I handled in the family law arena.

I loved the area of law so much that when a magistrate's position came open..., I applied for it and was appointed ... in January of 1995 by Judge William L. Briggs. I served in the capacity of a Magistrate in the Family Relations Division until I was appointed as a judge in the same division by Governor Eric Holcomb on May 18, 2021.

2 For those who don't understand the court system, what are the duties of a judge and magistrate?

The duties ... are remarkably similar. A magistrate can hear cases, make rulings, issue orders and do much of the same work a judge can perform; however, some of their orders must be approved by a judge. Judges are elected to six-year terms, and magistrates are appointed by the judges of the court in which they work. A formula based on a court's caseload determines how many magistrates a court should have. The number of magistrates a court is allowed to appoint is set by state statute.

3 You have spent more than 26 years in family law as an attorney, magistrate and judge. What drew you to this specialization?

When I first went into private practice, I was a general practitioner. But family law really felt the most like home. Family law felt like the place where I could make the most difference in people's lives. I served as a guardian ad litem, appointed to help children in child abuse and neglect cases. I learned early on that if you can affect one person's life positively by breaking the cycle of abuse, violence and/or neglect, you can positively impact generations in that family's lives. Being a peacemaker in divorce proceedings helps in a similar way by calming things down and allowing families to move on in the best way possible.

4 How has family law changed over the years?

Family law is more focused now on long-term positive outcomes instead of simply getting cases through the system. We rely now more than ever on arbitration and mediation in domestic relations cases. In addition, some family law courts utilize a problem-solving court model to offer assistance to families in need of services to address the underlying issues that led the family to appear in their courts.

We are seeing a rise in the numbers of people addicted to drugs and/or alcohol ... . We were concerned about this fact and started our Family Recovery Court, which provides services to families in abuse and neglect cases where substance abuse has been found to be a factor. We are hoping to offer families services through additional problem-solving court models such as a mental health court and a domestic violence court ... . Family law courts are recognizing that the number of self-represented litigants has increased ... and more and more courts are implementing policies and procedures to ensure that they are more accessible and user-friendly for all litigants.

In Indiana, our Supreme Court is very proactive in ensuring access to justice for all litigants and in 2019 formed a Family Law Task Force which was directed to analyze the research on court reform; assess the impact of innovations in other states; identify innovative strategies to significantly improve court processes; and provide a written report of findings and recommendations. The goal ... was to make courts more efficient, less expensive and easier to navigate in family law matters.

The Family Law Task Force issued a report with 19 recommendations that are meant to ensure that all have access to family courts, The Indiana Supreme Court published the final report's recommendations in October 2021. The next phase will be to review the recommendations and identify the next steps for implementing innovation in family law matters.

5 You are the second African American to serve as an Allen Superior Court judge. Do you feel an extra duty beyond your colleagues to serve as a role model or mentor people of color in the legal community, or young people looking at a legal career?

I want to serve as a mentor and role model to all people. However, I also feel that it is important for me to be a role model or mentor to people of color in the legal community, or young people looking at a legal career.

Our nation is in a difficult place right now. Americans are more divided than they have been in quite some time. Underrepresented populations feel alienated, isolated and left out of the system. How can we expect the system to work when so many feel like it excludes them? People need to see themselves in all areas of government, especially in the judicial system. We are already taking steps in my court to increase representation on our staff and to encourage young people of color to consider a legal career.

This summer, for the first time ever, my court is hosting an intern through the Indiana Conference for Legal Education Opportunity, a statewide program that supports diversity in the legal field. I regularly speak to school children and other groups around our city, hoping to facilitate an interest in law. I serve on the Pathways Subcommittee under the Indiana Supreme Court's Commission on Equity and Access in the Court System, a committee designed to improve access to the bench and bar for people of color.

I have been truly blessed in my life and believe that I have an absolute responsibility to give back to my community and to mentor and inspire others to be the best they can be.