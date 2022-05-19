Formula for help

President Joe Biden's invoking the defense act will help end the baby formula crisis. Production will increase and the act opens the importation of foreign products. This move, along with the FDA's approval to reopen Abbott Laboratories' Michigan baby formula plant, ought to relieve tense parents.

Kim Sexton, manager of the Walgreens pharmacy at 6201 Stellhorn Road, has witnessed the exasperation firsthand.

“There was a gentleman in (Tuesday). He had a picture of the baby formula that he was looking for on his phone and asked me if I had it,” Sexton said Wednesday. “I told him I didn't think so, but we would double check just to make sure. Sure enough, we didn't.”

The Stellhorn drugstore currently carries a formula selection of just four or five items. And though Walgreens has a corporate three-item limit on in-store purchases of formula, Sexton said he hasn't posted that policy. His store doesn't have enough formula to warrant it, he said.

Out-of-stock rates of formula at groceries and pharmacies started rising in late November and reached 31% in April, according to DataAssembly, a retail data-tracker. The shutdown of Abbott's Michigan plant in February, after the deaths of two babies given formula that had been made there, exacerbated the problem.

Production at the Michigan plant could begin in a couple of weeks, Abbott said, but baby formula won't make it to store shelves for another six to eight weeks. The company said it will continue to fly in formula from Ireland, and the FDA has asked international formula makers to ship supply to the U.S.

Both the American Academy of Pediatrics and the FDA strongly advise against feeding babies homemade formula. Diluting formula with more water also is discouraged, but the academy says whole cow's milk may be given to babies older than 6 months if there is no other option.

So what are parents of children younger than 1 supposed to do?

Sexton suggests his Walgreens customers try to find their preferred brand of formula online. “I know a lot of times our online stores or other companies' online stores can and do and will carry things that the physical stores are not able to,” he said.

The Milk Bank, a nonprofit provider of human milk, also can help families navigate the formula shortage. “The long-term strategy is to continue to advance breastfeeding as a primary pillar of infant health; however, we must also provide immediate relief for struggling families who may need support in accessing a safe feeding option for their infants,” said Sarah Long, The Milk Bank's clinical director.

The Milk Bank primarily serves neonatal intensive care unit patients, and more than 80% of its donor milk is dispensed to hospitals for that reason. But it also has an outpatient program so families can access donated milk.

“Dupont Hospital is actually a spot where someone can pick up milk that they have ordered,” said Diane Wade, outreach and engagement coordinator of The Milk Bank. “If it's less than 40 ounces, they don't need a prescription, and they can process that order through our website, say where it is they want to pick it up, so they could choose Dupont, for example. And if it's more than 40 ounces, we do want to talk to them and then get a note from their doctor and figure out what exactly it is we can support them with.”

Wade said The Milk Bank has seen an 89% increase in outpatient families over last year. And the organization is on track to pre-screen a record number of milk donors in 2022.

“It's just a great story of, you know, moms helping moms, and families kind of coming together to support one another,” she said. Outpatient families are charged a processing fee of $4.50 per ounce of breast milk.

“We know this can be a real barrier for families, so we offer a sliding-scale medical relief fund because finances should not dictate health outcomes,” Wade said. “Last year, we provided over $225,000 of medical relief to families.”

To discuss making your child an outpatient of The Milk Bank, call 317-560-1670 or complete the online application at themilkbank.org/recipient-app.

And if you're interested in becoming a donor, call the above number or fill out the form at themilkbank.org/donate-milk. Dupont, Parkview and other Allen County hospital clients of The Milk Bank, as well as your neighbors with bottle-feeding babies, will thank you.