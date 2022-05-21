Running afowl of paradise

This is a story that feels like a Monty Python skit. And though it involves aggressive non-native chickens overrunning Hawaii, most assuredly what you're about to read is true.

Residents of the Aloha State are facing an infestation of feral chickens. Wild chickens have always been in Hawaii, but a storm 30 years ago is said to have egged on this poultry plague.

All levels of the Hawaiian government, from the governor's office to local politicians, are trying to figure out what to do as citizens pine for the days when these ground-living junglefowl weren't such a nuisance.

These strutting pests – despite their beautiful plumage – peck plants, deplete gardens, dig holes, crow, squawk and, most disconcertingly, plop their droppings around houses and on streets, said the Washington Post.

Trying to count the population has been difficult, although stories from the late 2000s pegged the number at 20,000.

If that sounds shaky, so's the history.

“The feral chickens have deep roots in Hawaii,” the Post reported. “Local lore posits they're the product of Hurricane Iniki's destruction in 1992, which knocked down coops and released chickens in the wild. According to a 2015 study, they appear to be descendants of the ancestral red jungle fowl of the Polynesians brought to the island over 800 years ago that then mated with escaped chickens.”

Fate or predestination by a humorous supreme being, it doesn't matter.

Today, complaints are piling up and solutions are surprisingly expensive.

During a Honolulu city council session earlier this month, members were told the city had spent $7,000 over the past two months to catch 67 birds – or $104 per chicken. The city's goal is to reduce the cost of catching feral chickens to $75 a bird.

Just goes to show that even paradise has its predicaments.