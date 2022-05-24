Healthy cooperation

It may sound cynical, but when Congress finds bipartisanship valuable to consumers, then it's worth pointing out publicly and providing kudos. Indiana Republican Sen. Mike Braun and U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, need all the help they can get in the unregulated world of dietary supplements.

You've probably seen TV commercials, social media influencers and print ads peddling good health through vitamins, herbs, oils and amino acids. It's an industry that generates more than $40 billion in sales per year. And growth has been explosive – in less than 30 years the market has grown from 4,000 dietary supplements marketed to between 50,000 and 80,000 products.

Why the uncertainty? The Food and Drug Administration has no mandate to control the industry. And even if the Dietary Supplement Listing Act of 2022 becomes a law, all that it will do is mandate producers to list their products and ingredients with the FDA for the public to see.

It makes sense to us that people should know what they're putting in their bodies. A 2019 Pew Survey found 9 out of 10 people said they “favored requiring that manufacturers inform the (FDA) of all supplements they make and their ingredients,” according to Pew.

It's not surprising if you consider that in the same survey 1 out of 9 adults say they or a family member have experienced serious side effects. Weight loss supplements were considered “not too” or “not at all” safe by 74% of respondents. Conversely, nearly 60% of adults surveyed believed exercise and athletic performance products were either “extremely” or “pretty safe.”

The legislation is endorsed by the American Medical Association and the Council for Responsible Nutrition, a trade association representing ingredient suppliers and manufacturers in the dietary supplement industry.

Supplement producers have thrived in an unregulated market, and some are campaigning to keep it that way.

Daniel Fabricant, CEO of the Natural Products Association, recently wrote in a letter to Braun and Durbin that he has “significant concerns” about the bill, including that maintaining a database would be a set-up for a bioterrorist to “introduce contaminants or poisons into the food supply ... at taxpayer expense.”

We're not surprised the association would use a red herring to underpin the argument. In the end, transparency is best for the consumer, whom the government ought to protect.

So kudos to Braun and Durbin for attempting to look out for us.