GPS sets course

Indiana education policymakers' years-long crusade to attach a pass-or-fail label to public schools once again had them scurrying to avoid blame during the 2021-22 legislative session. For the fourth straight year, the General Assembly passed legislation for schools to be “held harmless” from sanctions under the state's school accountability requirements.

Ninety-seven percent of Indiana's third through eighth graders took the state's ILEARN test last year, after it was canceled in 2020. Fewer than 29% of students passed both the English and math sections.

This fall, however, the Indiana Department of Education will upload a new school performance dashboard that will expand measurements beyond standardized test scores – a much-needed improvement over past efforts at school accountability.

From kindergarten to eighth grade, the Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed dashboard will add indicators such as third-grade literacy, eighth-grade math proficiency, student performance, advanced coursework before ninth grade and 21st Century Scholars enrollment. For high schools, information will include SAT performance, attendance, college and career credentials, diploma strength, graduation pathways completion and Free Application for Federal Student Aid completion rates.

The new dashboard is part of legislation passed in 2021.

“The goal is to provide more robust data for parents, policymakers and the public so they are better informed as to how their local schools are doing,” state Rep. Bob Behning, chairman of the House Education Committee, told the Terre Haute Tribune-Star. “It's really about providing more transparency.”

The need for the new dashboard began with recognition of five traits students should possess when they graduate from high school: academic mastery; career and post-secondary credentials and experiences; communication and collaboration; work ethic; and civic, financial and digital literacy.

“Test scores alone we've never felt are a true indicator of a school's success or a child's success,” said Krista Stockman, public information officer at Fort Wayne Community Schools. “(The new dashboard measurements) are all things that we are working on, as we're working to develop our picture of what an ideal graduate is. Academic mastery is important, but that's just one piece of what will make a student successful in life.”

The dashboard will focus on school and student improvement, and move away from the state's excessive reliance on standardized test scores in terms of accountability.

“What we're seeing right now looks positive. The devil is always in the details. And when this comes out, I'm sure we'll learn a lot,” Stockman said. “But again, what we are trying to do with students – making sure they're ready for college or career or going into the military, whatever it is that they aspire to do – what we're doing seems to align well with what the state is looking at.”

Behning told the Tribune-Star he anticipates some of the new dashboard indicators will be used for school grades that come out for the 2022-23 school year.

“I have concerns about the way grades are calculated now,” he said. “I think once the dashboard comes out this year, it will be more reflective of what indicators are important to be included in a grade.”

Indeed. The measure of academic success should be whether individual students are making progress. The goal of our public education system, after all, is to ensure every student gains the knowledge needed to achieve his or her potential.

Currently there is no consistency and continuity in Indiana's student assessment program, only chaos and unending costs. Education policymakers need to encourage teachers and administrators to focus on every student, to make sure no child is left behind. This fall's dashboard is a move in that direction.