Again. And again ...

On Tuesday morning, 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, were blissfully unaware that history would record them in the worst school shooting in nearly a decade. Parsing that sentence should churn our stomachs and scramble our brains.

We categorize the mass murder of innocents – what happened in Uvalde is different from 10 people slain in Buffalo a few days earliernot just because of age or geography, but because mass shooting events happen so frequently, we compartmentalize for location.

Don't expect sweeping gun legislation. It didn't happen after Sandy Hook, when 20 first-graders and six school employees were killed in December 2012. Indeed, we can't even get legislation on body armor, which is not a Second Amendment-protected right. But somehow the accoutrement of gun culture is also sacrosanct.

In Buffalo, Aaron Salter, a retired police lieutenant working at a grocery store, shot at 18-year-old Payton Gendron “multiple times, but the gunman was wearing a tactical helmet and a bulletproof vest,” reports TV station WIVB. Gendron shot and killed Salter.

In Uvalde, Salvadore Ramos wore a tactical vest, but it didn't have hardened body-armor plates. He was met with gunfire from police before entering Robb Elementary School. He was eventually felled by officers.

But there's a pattern here.

On Aug. 4, 2019, 24-year-old Connor Betts killed nine people, including his sister, and wounded 17 others in front of a bar in Dayton. He, too, was wearing body armor.

On July 20, 2012, an armed and armored James Eagan Holmes slaughtered 12 people and injured 62 at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado.

The number of mass shooters wearing body armor is trending upward, according to the nonpartisan research group The Violence Project. “That group found that at least 21 mass shooters over the last 40 years have worn body armor – the majority in the last decade,” National Public Radio reported after the Buffalo massacre.

Nationally, there is a prohibition on the purchase, ownership or possession of body armor by violent offenders.

There have been several attempts to create legislation that would curtail, with limited exemptions, any purchase, ownership or possession of body armor. They went nowhere.

In Indiana, any adult who is a non-felon can buy body armor. It's also a Level 6 felony to knowingly or intentionally use body armor while committing a felony.

“One of the scariest revelations to come from high-profile mass shootings in Aurora, Buffalo, Uvalde and countless others is the use of body armor,” said Indiana House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta in an email to The Journal Gazette.

“Experts say the use of this tactical gear has experienced an uptick in recent years. Paired with insufficient gun safety laws, this combination proves to be extremely lethal, as it hinders law enforcement's ability to use deadly force to stop an attack.

“It's our legislative duty to prevent and mitigate these atrocities. I'm looking into all scenarios to spare our communities heartbreak, including the civilian use of body armor,” GiaQuinta added.

Fort Wayne Police Capt. Kevin Hunter has a 30-plus year career in law enforcement. Like guns and ammunition, if someone wants body armor, particularly someone looking to harm, Hunter says they'll find it.

“Police always have to train for the unexpected, so while it's been our reality for a while now, unfortunately, we have to prepare for things like people wearing body armor,” he wrote in an email.

Over the next few days and weeks, we'll ask why and how. Fingers will be pointed. There will be the talk of “politicization” and “overreaction.” Meanwhile, another mass shooting will happen. And another. And another. And another.

It doesn't need to be that way. It's not reactionary to consider that in our zeal to uphold the Second Amendment, we've created legislation to also make it easier to carry out mass-casualty attacks.

The unfortunate and terrifying consequence is that we're telling the families of those killed in Buffalo and Uvalde better that 31 children and adults die than to deny one man the right to body armor, high-powered assault rifles and an obscene amount of ammunition.