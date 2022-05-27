Poor planning

Trust between elected leaders and their constituents can easily be broken when decisions appear to be made behind a veil rather than in the open. A recent decision by the Allen County Commissioners was made in a quick and opaque manner that unnecessarily antagonized county residents.

Last Friday, in a 3-0 vote, the commissioners approved rezoning land proposed for Cedar Grove, a 207-lot single-family housing development near the General Motors plant. They passed the request of Fort Wayne developer Granite Ridge Builders, against the recommendation of the county plan commission.

Without public discussion, County Commissioner Rich Beck motioned to affirm Granite Ridge's proposal to rezone77.6 acres in the 11000 to 14200 blocks of Feighner Road in Lafayette Township from agricultural to single-family residential. The OK vote was unanimous.

The plan commission gave the Cedar Grove plan a 5-0 do-not-pass recommendation in February, after delaying its vote several times since August. And the commissioners had put off their decision on the issue twice for 30 days each time.

The reason for the commissioners' delays was to await information about the county's new comprehensive plan, but that isn't expected to be released until later this year.

“The comprehensive plan has not been completed, nor was there sufficient information garnered from (planning) staff, in my humble opinion, that warranted not approving it,” County Commissioner Therese Brown told The Journal Gazette Tuesday. “We had conversations independently with planning staff, and we could not seem to get a firm which-way-should-we-go. We couldn't get that nailed down.”

Brown noted the commissioners had 90 days once the proposal was certified to make a decision for or against the housing development. If the board did not vote on the rezoning by June 8, the plan commission's denial would stand. “So, we made the best decision we thought was appropriate for what was in front of us,” the commissioner said.

Part of the reason the decision was unexpected was because it wasn't included in last week's meeting agenda. Commissioners' Chief of Staff Chris Cloud brought up the delayed request in “other business,” so the proposal wasn't required to be listed on the agenda. That denied southwest Allen County residents a last chance to express their opinions on the matter.

At the Cedar Grove project's public hearing, neighbors said they didn't want the zoning to be changed from agricultural, The Journal Gazette's Rosa Salter Rodriguez reported. They said the development would not be in character with the rural area and would likely lead to more housing.

Plan commission member John Henry, the Pleasant Township trustee, voted against the development. He said industrial and residential developments so close to each other tend to come into conflict.

Besides, it's not like there isn't a current land use plan for the area surrounding the GM plant.

“As far as land use recommendations for the general area, we do have the Southwest Plan, which is on our website and that gives direction,” the county's senior planner, Michelle Wood, told The Journal Gazette Tuesday. “It's an amendment to our current comprehensive plan, and the Southwest Plan gives direction to different areas around GM. ... Those policies are what the staff presents to the plan commission, and that's part of what they look at to make their recommendations to the commissioners.”

Brown said the commissioners usually follow plan commission recommendations, but the Cedar Grove proposal was met by unanimous opposition by commission members. In fact, Wood said unanimous votes to “do not pass” happen only once a year or less.

So what was different for the county commissioners in this instance? Why would they ignore the work of the county's planning staff and risk angering members of the plan commission by discounting their decision? Why would they act before the new comprehensive plan is unveiled and chance sparking a housing development boom in a place where area residents don't want a change in zoning?

Why would they vote against the wishes of residents of southwest Allen County? Both the current and forthcoming comprehensive plans are community plans, and there have been public meetings throughout the process of their development.

It was the timing, Brown said.

“This put us in a position to have to make a decision,” she said. “If we had said no, then it's dead. And what if the comprehensive plan came back and said (the area east of Interstate 69 near the GM plant) should be residential? We just killed (the housing development) for a year.”

For the sake of transparency, that explanation should have come during last Friday's meeting.