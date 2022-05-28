Hanging up on a cultural relic

It sounds like a moment for a comic sci-fi novel, but the last standing public pay phone in New York City has been retired. It was in Times Square – archaic contraption erased from symbolic space.

“City officials bade farewell to the iconic, coin-operated phone booth as a crane ripped it from the sidewalk at Seventh Avenue and West 50th Street Monday morning,” the New York Post reported.

Cellphone convenience burst the market.

In removing the phone, the city completed a nearly decade-long task to “replace the outdated technology with LinksNYC kiosks, which offer free WiFi, domestic calling, mobile device charging, 911 and 311 access and other amenities,” the Post reports.

As for Fort Wayne and Indiana, there's no telling how many pay phones are left. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission no longer keeps such data, a commission spokesperson said.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor's website did offer this tidbit: “The number of pay phones in Indiana declined from approximately 38,000 to fewer than 1,300 between 2001 and 2016.”

Hey, pay phones had a good run. The first public coin-operated phone was installed in a Hartford, Connecticut, bank in 1889.

Of course, the LinksNYC kiosks are technologically and experientially better than the classic pay phone. But nostalgia is a human trait and obsolescence is a reminder of time's relentless march and our mortality.

In capturing history, pop culture, particularly film and television, can be a catalog of once-mundane devices that are now no longer ubiquitous.

Think of all the movies where a pay phone or phone booth – privacy being critical – played a pivotal role in the plot: “Phone Booth,” “The Matrix,” “Goodfellas,” “Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure,” “Miracle Mile,” “War Games,” “Airplane!,” “Superman,” “Dirty Harry,” “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “The Birds,” “North by Northwest,” “Rosemary's Baby,” “Get Smart,” “Dr. Strangelove” … oh, the list is long.

Unsurprisingly, some people have curated this tech's demise. The Payphone Project (payphone-project.com) is a robust site with commentary and visuals from not just New York, but around the world.