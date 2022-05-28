Make sure your online ordering isn't child's play

Parents who let little ones play with their cellphones learned this week they should childproof phone apps that process financial transactions.

Thanks to her toddler, Kelsey Burkhalter Golden said in a Facebook post that DoorDash delivered a large amount of fast food to their Texas home Monday afternoon.

“I have 31 free cheeseburgers from McDonald's if anyone is interested,” her post read. “Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order doordash.”

Burkhalter Golden included a photo of her son Barrett with the cheeseburgers.

There are many apps designed to be attractive to children. So how can a parent be sure to keep a kid from spending money online? Hacked.com offered these suggestions in December:

Check your store settings: The Apple and Google mobile app stores come with settings to ensure children don't buy things without your permission. Turn on the requirement to use a password or some form of biometrics – fingerprint, facial recognition – before confirming a transaction.

Don't autofill credit card information: Many web browsers offer an autofill service, which automatically fills in certain boxes when you're filling in online forms. They make internet shopping easier, but they are a security risk. If you leave your card information saved to your browser, a child could accidentally buy things online.

Manage parental controls on video game consoles: Many games include in-game payment options that can tempt children and young teens. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, for example, offer parental or family controls that manage which accounts have purchase permission.

Cellphones are ubiquitous in today's culture. To keep unexpected deliveries of food or toys from showing up at your front door, require authentication for purchases by phone.