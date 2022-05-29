Sacrifice - theirs and ours

Most Americans equate Memorial Day as the informal first day of summer – a time for barbecues and picnics and family gatherings. Some might even confuse the holiday with Veterans Day.

It's a common misunderstanding, said Allen County Veteran Service Officer Joe Wasson.

Memorial Day is “the time we think about those that gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Wasson said, “and if we were going to use a term, you could say 'ultimate sacrifice' is going to be within Memorial Day. With Veterans Day, it's those individuals, that less than 1%, that had a call to arms and were going to support their nation and provide that excellent service.

“If I was going to speak to my 5-year-old daughter, that would be the best way for me to describe it.”

Since the founding of the nation, more than 1 million Americans have died in military service. Fourteen of them are known to be from Allen County, Wasson said. On Memorial Day, it's important to honor them and think about what we can do to make our communities and our nation a better place for our families, friends and neighbors.

These are not easy times. The mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday comes on the heels of a year that has seen more social and racial unrest and deep political divides. But today's challenges are no less daunting than those faced by previous generations. They met their problems head-on and persevered. It's our job to do the same.

Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day. One of the earliest celebrations is believed to have been organized by a group of freed Blacks in Charleston, South Carolina, after the fall of the Confederacy in 1865. According to David Blight, a Yale University history professor, the Confederate Army used the Washington Race Course and Jockey Club as a prison for Union captives. More than 260 soldiers died there. At the conclusion of the Civil War, one of the first things the freed Blacks did, Blight said, was to give the prisoners a proper burial. Then, on May 1, 1865, nearly 10,000 freed slaves gathered for a parade to honor those who gave their lives.

The first formal celebration didn't occur until May 30, 1868, when Congressman James Garfield helped 5,000 participants decorate the graves of more than 20,000 Union and Confederate soldiers who were buried at Arlington National Cemetery. It wasn't until after World War I that Decoration Day became a nationwide day for honoring those who died in all of America's wars.

Decoration Day didn't officially become Memorial Day until after World War II and the Korean War. In 1968, in the midst of the Vietnam War, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which established Memorial Day as a federal holiday on the last Monday in May. The change formally went into effect in 1971 and was designed to honor all those who died in war.

America is at a perilous time in its democracy because of political extremism, with Jan. 6, 2021, representing a low point in our history. “E Pluribus Unum” – out of many, one – is the motto inscribed on the Great Seal of the United States.

If we can't find a way to deliver upon the promise of that principle, then those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect the nation will have died in vain.