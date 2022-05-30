Five questions for Carmen Cumberland

1 Americans are experiencing the highest inflation rate in 40 years. Are you seeing more people come to Community Harvest because of it?

Absolutely. Our primary clients represent the ALICE (Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed) population. Food and shelter are basic needs, and in order to have them, you need income. There has been a sustained ripple effect through the inflation we've seen recently, and more people than ever are having to make further cuts to even basic essentials like food.

If you are lucky enough to have a car, you need to purchase fuel to go to work. You need to pay utilities to keep on the lights and heat. Some folks depend on child care in order to work, which is also in a shortage right now, as well as baby formula. And others depend on life-saving medicine that must be paid for. With so many necessities, food is often the first item to be cut in a monthly budget. We want to provide food so people don't have to make so many tough choices. If we're able to help them with some meals, they might be able to fill one more gas tank, fill one more prescription or pay for one more month of electricity.

Our current distribution numbers are up about 40% since last year, and we expect that number to continue increasing as the emergency allotments of SNAP end in June. We have a great many first-time food bank users who, even though they are employed, cannot afford to purchase even basic essentials like milk and eggs because of rising prices. Anything we can do that allows them to keep more of their independence is a win, and that's why we are so grateful for any support that we receive from the community.

Food rescue is a top priority – saving good, nutritious food from being wasted and putting it into the hands of vulnerable members of the community who have extraordinary need for these resources.

2 Community Harvest Food Bank has two murals by Theopolis Smith III. How did this come about?

As we were doing some updates in Community Cupboard, we wanted to incorporate a mural that depicted our mission, the involvement of everyone and our initiative of promoting healthy foods. One of my employees had a relationship with Phresh Laundry (Smith) and reached out to him. He graciously accepted and created not one, but two, murals. Because he is also a supporter of our mission, he gave us a deep discount. We couldn't be happier with the results and it encompasses our mission completely, from the spirit of generosity and community to the nourishing gift of food.

3What would you say to someone who would say the murals – no matter how beautiful – are superfluous to the mission? Is there a value beyond the aesthetic?

When a client visits the food bank, they are often at a low point, both from lack of food and in spirit. We try to nourish both here, and create an atmosphere where clients keep their dignity and are treated with respect. The mural has received a lot of positive attention, which is showing us that it is having a big positive impact on the general feel of the food bank. It feels warmer, more welcoming, and folks here truly are part of the community that is so artfully depicted on our walls.

People say a picture is worth a thousand words. The pictures on our walls are illustrating our commitment to compassion, dignity, inclusiveness and the unity that comes from a sense of community. We are also proud to showcase the work of a talented local artist. Theopolis was able to express our vision for all to see in such a beautiful way.

The first mural represents the hands of community and how it takes everyone working together to help alleviate hunger. The hands are filled with fresh produce, which is an important part of our distribution and focus on overall health. The hands represent the sharing and passing of bounty from one to another, which could be a farmer growing the product, a volunteer displaying the product, or a client receiving the product. Each of these steps in the process is a loving gift. The vibrant colors add positive energy and reinforce the diversity of everyone involved in the mission.

The second mural is located in our SeniorPak and volunteer area and illustrates again the community and caring among people. The wheat, which is also a feature in our food bank logo, represents life-sustaining nourishment, and people are once again joining together to share bags of food from the bountiful harvest. It is a great symbol of our mission and what we stand for at Community Harvest.

4 In what other ways has high inflation affected Community Harvest's mission?

High inflation has been affecting everyone, from the farmer who has to pay more than double for fertilizer to the consumer paying high grocery prices. Fuel is an extremely important issue for us, since our transportation is the backbone of our organization. We must transport food into the communities we serve, and we've definitely been affected by high diesel prices.

Our footprint in northeast Indiana is 3,887 square miles, and each community depends on us to get the food into the hands of people who need it. Also, because of supply chain issues, donated food is down, but clients continue to increase. We have purchased $850,000 in food over the past year to bridge gaps, compared to just $93,000 pre-COVID. Meat and protein is down substantially, and it is an important household staple item that is now becoming unaffordable for many clients.

We used to get volume discounts on truckload food purchases, but now it is hard to find a truckload of food available to purchase at all. A lot of product we buy is still on a lag of six to eight weeks or even more.

We have been forced to limit some product in order to keep access open to more people. As much as one tries to anticipate the future, I think it is fair to say that the past two years have not gone along with anyone's plans.

However, we continue to strive to remain sustainable and benefit the most people we can with increasingly limited available resources. We continue to explore different ways we can source food when it becomes hard to find, find ways to adjust our routes to save on fuel costs, and seek ways to become more efficient while still providing quality services to clients who depend on us.

Increasing operational expenses, along with a possible future decrease in donations, has inspired us to do a lot of thinking “outside the box” and prepare for different outcomes.

We are proud that to date, we have not had to turn away a single person in need, and we aim to keep it that way no matter what happens.

5 How can people help Community Harvest?

We are always in need of food, funds and friends. Hosting a food drive, having the ability to monetarily donate, or giving of your time to volunteer. All these things complete our circle and are very much appreciated.

Any donation, no matter how large or small, will help us immensely. Monetary donations will allow us to continue paying for food, fuel and other necessities to operate.

Food donations are also wonderful gifts and will immediately benefit families through our distribution programs. And if you would like to give of your time, we have volunteer opportunities where a huge impact can be made with as little as an hour of service, whether it is helping to stock pantry shelves, sort food or many other activities.

We also have ways to give that cost nothing and take only a few moments to set up, such as Amazon Smile, which donates a portion of qualified purchases every time you shop, or Kroger Community Rewards, which does the same, at no cost to you.

For more information on ways to help, visit CHFB.org and click on “Give Help.”