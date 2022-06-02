Options menu

In August of last year, domestic car dealers across the country were desperate for inventory. But in Kokomo, only a half-mile from the city's Chevrolet dealership, hundreds of Fort Wayne-made Chevy and GMC pickups were awaiting microchips in the parking lot of a former General Motors plant.

“Just can't believe that they parked all those vehicles that are missing microchips at the former microchip plant,” GM retiree Ryan Brassard told WISH-TV Indianapolis in September for a report.

Every automaker has been forced to deal with the global chip shortage, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, though GM has had a public struggle with finishing trucks the past couple of years. The company's U.S. sales fell 13% to 2.2 million vehicles in 2021, it reported in January. GM said a 40% cut in third-quarter earnings came down to the chip shortage.

GM eliminated 160 jobs at the Kokomo plant back in 2016 before shutting down all semiconductor production there in 2017. The logic at the time was that manufacturing equipment was too costly to replace when compared to getting cheaper chips on import.

Just five years later, the state of Indiana has come to a different conclusion. During the inaugural Indiana Global Economic Summit in Indianapolis Friday, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. announced the formation of a task force whose intent is to boost the state's semiconductor industry.

But will state lawmakers remain convinced – against all evidence to the contrary – that tax cuts alone are enough to attract and retain jobs for such a venture?

The Accelerating Microelectronics Production & Development Task Force will be made up of industry experts and university research officials, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported Monday. The IEDC said it “seeded the initiative with $2.7 million of state funding for the task force to design and execute a strategic outreach and marketing plan to secure commitments from established sector leaders and disruptive companies over the next two years to create a vibrant cluster in Indiana.”

The charge given the task force is to attract “significant investments” in microchip production by “connecting semiconductor companies with local resources and assets, including skilled talent, prime real estate and competitive investment packages.”

Indiana has a good track record of attracting business and jobs. It offers low taxes, a low cost of living, good infrastructure and a favorable policy environment, Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks said in an op-ed for The Journal Gazette published May 22. But companies consider a breadth of measures of attractiveness, Ricks said, and Indiana fares poorly when compared to other states in health care, education and workforce development.

Ricks, whose firm employs 11,000 Hoosiers and 58,000 across the globe, told the Economic Club of Indiana April 20 that to compete for jobs – let alone a semiconductor plant – the state must improve its education system, better train its workforce, cut health care costs, embrace diversity and move to greener energy sources.

He also advocated increasing spending on public health, reducing Indiana's dependence on coal and increasing Indiana's diversity through immigration, which can help address the needs of businesses for skilled workers.

At the core of Ricks' argument is Indiana's year-in, year-out focus almost exclusively on its tax climate and regulatory structure. The results speak for themselves: a rank of ninth by the Tax Foundation's 2022 State Business Tax Climate and first among Midwest states.

But Ricks says a focus solely on taxes isn't enough. His speech to the Economic Club should be a wakeup call to Indiana legislators to focus more on health care and improving the state's air, water and education system.

The Accelerating Microelectronics Production & Development Task Force could be successful in reestablishing microchip production in the state. But it will take collaboration and convincing for the General Assembly to move its focus from taxes and guns to health care costs and public education funding for Indiana to beat out other states for the construction of a microchip factory.