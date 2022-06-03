Eviction evasion

Financial experts tell Americans their housing costs – rent or mortgage, utilities and property taxes – should amount to no more than 30% of a family's gross income. But many renters in Allen County and across the U.S. pay a higher share of their take-home pay on housing than do homeowners.

County residents with low or moderate income grapple with housing the most, and now those renting a Fort Wayne apartment will no longer be able to tap into the city's Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The city's Community Development Division announced Monday it closed the COVID-19 rental aid program and will not accept new applications.

The city assisted about 6,322 households that received more than $19 million in funding from the program, the city said in a news release. Since March 8, 2021, the city has used about $17.7 million in rental assistance and $2.1 million in utility aid for Fort Wayne households.

Though the city's rental aid has ended, Allen County announced Wednesday it is one of 13 areas in the U.S. to receive a grant aimed at slowing evictions. The grant, $164,040, went to Allen Superior Court and comes from the National Center for State Courts' Eviction Diversion Initiative. It will help fund staff to create strategies for resolving legal problems and avoiding drawn-out litigation.

“Over the past two years, our community has faced challenges that we never imagined,” Allen Superior Judge Jennifer DeGroote said in a news release Wednesday. “The pandemic aggravated already-serious problems posed by the number of evictions we experience in Allen County. Building a dedicated Eviction Diversion Initiative will benefit tenants and landlords, keep more people in their homes, and diminish the profound impact on lives that can result from a loss of housing.”

DeGroote has experience with eviction proceedings, having worked as part of the Indiana Supreme Court's Eviction Task Force formed in September 2021.

Between 2015 and 2020, there was an average of 44,391 occupied rental housing units in Allen County, and the median rental cost during that period was $789 in 2020 dollars, said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute. Though 60.3% of Allen County homeowners spend 20% or less of their income on housing, she said, 34.3% of the county's tenants pay more than 35% of their income on a rental property.

“I'm most concerned, when I look at this, about people who have fixed incomes for whatever reason – seniors, people who don't have the economic mobility to change jobs,” Blakeman said, adding, “I would expect that the share of Allen County renters to be hitting that 35% or more is probably higher than this now.”

Indeed, the annual inflation rate in April was 8.3%, down from a 41-year high of 8.5% in March. Food prices jumped 9.4%, the most since April 1981, and prices also rose 5.1% for shelter.

The Just Neighbors Eviction Intervention Program and Indiana Legal Services have been operating a clinic since the summer of 2020, and it has helped more than 500 people facing eviction.

Joshua Gale, executive director of Just Neighbors, views the new grant for Allen Superior Court as a boost to existing community efforts in assisting tenants.

“We're going to see something better come from this over the next few years,” he said at Wednesday's press conference. “So this is just the first step.”

Grant recipients across eight states – Alaska, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada, New York, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Indiana – will share information and ideas to curb evictions. Facilitators will be meeting regularly to receive training and discuss what they're doing in their courts.

“By equipping courts with the needed resources and strategies to prevent avoidable evictions and promote housing stability, we're working to permanently change how courts approach housing problems in a sustainable way that fairly supports all parties,” said National Center for State Courts President Mary McQueen in a news release. “The harm of eviction disproportionately falls on communities of color, and courts play an important role in helping vulnerable communities obtain access to services needed to resolve the immediate crisis and move toward housing stability.”

Allen County residents who need rent and utilities assistance may apply to the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority by calling 211 or logging onto indianahousingnow.org. Renters experiencing a renting emergency may contact Wellspring's Just Neighbors Eviction Intervention Program at 918-6662 or one's township trustee.

More than a third of Allen County renters spend more than 35% of their income on housing – a recipe for financial ruin. The Eviction Diversion Initiative in Allen Superior Court should benefit tenants and landlords by providing solutions to local eviction challenges.