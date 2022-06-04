Dogs and COVID: the nose knows

Archaeological evidence suggests dogs were domesticated by humans more than 30,000 years ago – 10,000 years before horses were trained for transportation. They're not only man's best friend but one of humankind's oldest tools.

They flush out game, protect property, assist in police work, and sniff out explosives and drugs. They can even detect COVID-19.

A study published Wednesday by the peer-reviewed Plos One journal found trained dogs were better able to uncover the presence of COVID than antigenic tests in both symptomatic and asymptomatic people. The canines found COVID in 97% of symptomatic cases and almost 100% of asymptomatic cases.

The study featured 335 participants in Paris. Some 109 were positive with COVID, including 31 who were asymptomatic.

“The dog doesn't lie,” Dominique Grandjean, a professor at the Alfort National Veterinary School in France and study author, told Science News.

Those involved in the French study say dogs could be used to detect COVID at airports. They said using canines for COVID testing could benefit those who have trouble tolerating nasal swabs, such as Alzheimer's patients. In September of last year, Miami International Airport was the first U.S. airport to use COVID dogs.

“The ideal – and I would consider it the Holy Grail – is that the dog is just standing there, a person walks by, and they say, 'Yes, no, yes, no, yes, no,' ” Dr. Cynthia Otto, director of the Penn Vet Working Dog Center at the University of Pennsylvania, told NBC News.

For the sake of clarity, it's the nose that's saying yes and no. Man's best friend has yet to learn to talk.