Huntington trail expansion on track

A roughly 0.75-mile extension is being developed to connect the Erie Rail Trail with the Huntington campuses of Crestview Middle School, Parkview Hospital and the city's YMCA.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources' Next Level Trails program awarded a $784,300 matching grant to the city of Huntington for the expansion in April.

The next step is for the city's Department of Public Works & Engineering Services to finish the project's design before opening bids next year.

The city partnered with the Huntington Area Recreational Trails Association and prioritized the connection to the middle school, hospital and Y. Trails association president Eric Bruce believes the expansion will make it safer for children and adults who walk or bike to Crestview, Huntington University students who gain teaching or health care experience at Parkview, and community members who visit the YMCA.

On April 20, Gov. Eric Holcomb and DNR Director Dan Bortner announced a combined $65 million in funding for 38 communities and non-profits to build 77 miles of new trails in Indiana. Fort Wayne received about $2.7 million for another 1.78 miles along the Pufferbelly Trail.

The Next Level Trails program has provided communities $120 million to date for 190 miles of trails throughout the state. The grants fund up to 80% of eligible projects. Contributions, land value and in-kind donations of materials and labor can be used toward a recipient's 20% match.

Studies show quality of place matters for communities, particularly in luring younger people and 21st century businesses. Indiana's Next Level Trails program is spending money to create an atmosphere for outdoor exercise and exploration that's conducive to bringing talent to the state and keeping skilled individuals here.