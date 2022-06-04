Sinkholes of all shapes and sizes

China is home to 30 gigantic sinkholes, its government says. And spelunkers might have stumbled upon one of the country's largest craters only last month.

Cave explorers discovered a sinkhole 630 feet deep in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, large enough to “hide the Washington Monument and them some,” reported National Public Radio May 20.

Putting the sinkhole's depth in perspective for Allen County residents, that's nearly two Lincoln National Bank buildings, stacked end to end.

The team dropped into the pit May 6, where they found an ancient forest spanning almost 300 yards in length. Some prehistoric trees tower more than 130 feet, and dense brush on the forest floor stands shoulder-high, they said.

The geological wonder was formed in an area of topography known as a karst – a terrain of limestone created by groundwater dissolving the sedimentary rock beneath the earth's surface. About 20% of the U.S. is made up of karst landscapes, NPR reported, including Mammoth Cave, Kentucky, 344 miles south of Fort Wayne.

Karsts range in size and shape, depending on climate, George Veni, executive director of the National Cave and Karst Research Institute, told Live Science.

“In China, you have this incredibly visually spectacular karst with enormous sinkholes and giant cave entrances and so forth,” he said. “In other parts of the world, you walk out on the karst and you really don't notice anything. Sinkholes might be quite subdued, only a meter or two in diameter. Cave entrances might be very small, so you have to squeeze your way into them.”

There's a moral to this story: Watch your step when walking near limestone. A nearby sinkhole might be deeper than you think.