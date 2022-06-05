Rehabilitation must remain an option for teen offenders

There are pictures of Luke Matthew Borror as a child that are heartbreaking to see on an obituary website. It can be assumed the families of Swar Hit and Aung San Oo have photos of them, as well, of them displaying the giggling innocence of childhood.

The three appear linked in a tragic, violent moment over something as ubiquitous and inherently toxic as e-cigarettes.

And now, once again, we are facing the premise that we live in a violent culture where some teenagers are deemed too incorrigible for juvenile justice. They subsequently enter an adult criminal justice system not designed for them.

On April 6, the 21-year-old Borror was killed in the parking lot of New Covenant Worship Center on Paulding Road. A driver called 911 at 7:48 p.m. and Borror was found by police lying on the ground next to a gray BMW.

Both Hit, 16, and Oo, 15, were arrested days later. Both are being tried as adults. They had the money to buy the pens, but they planned to rob Borror, according to court documents.

In late April, Hit was charged by the Allen County Prosecutors Office with felony murder and robbery. A month later, the prosecutor's office waived Oo from juvenile court and charged him with murder, felony murder and felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Decisions to charge juveniles as adults are not made capriciously, nor in a vacuum, said Chief Deputy Prosecutor Mike McAlexander. State statute automatically sent Hit to criminal court because of his age. Oo had to be waived into adult status.

McAlexander would not comment on Hit and Oo. However, in discussing similar cases and decisions, including a 1998 case involving the 12-year-old murderer of Prince Chapman, McAlexander said the prosecutor's office is prudent in deciding to waive a case, including working with psychologists.

With Oo and Hit, presumably prosecutors determined that if the pair were to be found guilty, they are beyond juvenile rehabilitation. Are they irredeemable? Sending them to a penitentiary at this age says they are.

As we pointed out in a Feb. 9, 2020, editorial on a state Senate bill to waive even more juveniles into criminal court, the juvenile system is designed to give young offenders the attention they need to turn their lives around; the adult system is not.

Indiana has an alternative sentencing statute, but according to a recent Indiana Law Journal article, “the statute is silent as to why a court would or would not impose an alternative sentence.”

In an Indiana Law Journal article titled “Rethinking Juvenile Rehabilitation: Presumptive Waive and Alternative Sentencing in Indiana,” S. Reese Sobol II argues, citing evidence, that what distinguishes adolescents from children and adults is an imbalance among developing brain systems.

“When faced with a choice in an emotionally charged environment, the chemical imbalance in the adolescent brain causes many youths to choose the option with the greatest potential to satisfy these pleasure-seeking brain regions,” he writes. “Adolescents are biologically wired toward risky decision-making.”

A recent analysis of youth brain development points to the faulty logic of putting adolescents in adult criminal institutions.

“In summary,” Sobol writes, “during a period of brain development when the juvenile justice system could be positively influencing and shaping an adolescent's future behavioral tendencies, many youths are thrust into an institution that will likely set them on a path toward lifelong criminality.”

Sobol makes a persuasive case for Indiana's state legislators to reconsider state law when it comes to addressing juveniles convicted of a serious felony. The article can be read at repository.law.indiana.edu/ilj/vol97/iss1.

For Borror's family, living a life without him is an unimaginable pain. Our laws allow for a remedy, and if found guilty, Oo and Hit must serve time. But communal justice here would be to create the opportunity for rehabilitation rather than vengeance.