1 The first section of the expansion at Fort Wayne International Airport opened in late September. What are some interesting features that people might be surprised to see?
A: We have worked extensively with local organizations AWS Foundation, Northeast Indiana Disability Advocacy Coalition and Turnstone to introduce several accessible design features. These include a rolled-curb style for easy loading and unloading, low-profile baggage scales, a brand-new sensory room, high-contrast signage and flooring, adult changing tables, cane trail and more.
There are also some fun design features that the general public may not notice. One is the new terrazzo flooring meant to pay homage to Fort Wayne’s three rivers. Another design twist is shown in the wood awnings at each gate area meant to resemble the markings of a runway.
2 What’s the next stage for the renovation?
A: Following the opening of the new, expanded portion of the terminal, our existing Gates 5-7 have been closed for renovations and are scheduled to open in March 2023. Work also continues on our terminal drive canopy – with an expected completion this Thanksgiving week. There is also continued work to the airline ticketing area and lobby. Behind the scenes, crews have been working to finish our new checked baggage inspection system, which will create a much more accurate and efficient baggage screening process.
Following the completion of the West Terminal expansion, we will be moving right into the East Terminal expansion project.
3 Over the past year FWA has put renewed focus on flying local with the First Fly the Fort campaign. What is the impact of flying local and how does the community benefit from it?
A: FWA serves the northeast Indiana community as an essential economic asset. First Fly the Fort has involved FWA staff asking local companies to commit to flying their local airport – supporting local jobs, local air service and local economic development. FWA captures 65% of bookings made by travelers as a whole who reside in our area – with 35% choosing another airport. If all of northeast Indiana elected to fly local, the carriers would likely serve our region with additional flights/destinations. When comparing factors such as travel time, parking costs and fuel when flying out of another airport, flying local is oftentimes the better option and keeps your spent dollars in your community.
4 What’s the impact on local travelers of Delta’s canceling direct flights to Detroit?
A: The disappointment in losing nonstop service to Detroit has been clear throughout our community. Detroit is a great connection with one flight daily, and we do know that many travelers utilized it. While it is never ideal to lose air service, we are trying to see the positives.
Following the announcement that they were removing Detroit as a nonstop destination from FWA, Delta up gauged the aircraft used on our existing Minneapolis and Atlanta routes. Both routes are now serviced by CRJ900 aircraft with 76 seats. While losing Detroit service removed a connection, we have actually gained Delta seats in our market for passengers to utilize.
5 Last spring, we reported that FWA’s growth had surpassed expectations, with the number of people flying reaching 93% of pre-pandemic travel. Is the economy affecting plans?
A: We saw strong passenger numbers throughout 2021 and continue to see that trend through 2022, maintaining a 67% increase in outbound passengers over 2020 and a nearly 10% increase in passengers over 2021. Like other industries, the airline industry has certainly felt the pains through staff shortages. The demand for travel remains high and is reflective of American Airlines adding an additional daily frequency to Charlotte. Staff continues to have close dialogue with the carriers and focuses on giving our community the best airport.