1 You’ve been with Parkview since 2006. How did you get involved in health care operations?
A: I’ve always been interested in health care, and I’ve been blessed to build my career at large health systems across the country. I started in Dallas, where I’m originally from, and then held leadership roles in Denver, San Antonio and Oklahoma City before joining Parkview in 2006.
When I first came to Fort Wayne, my role was designed to improve Parkview’s focus on patient, physician, co-worker and community excellence. That work was foundational to achieving our mission and vision. With the support of our incredible co-workers and providers, we’ve not only become focused on excellence, but it’s become part of who we are.
2 Parkview recently received A grades at four of six hospitals from a national safety organization. What opportunities do you see for Parkview to advance its regional and national reputation?
A: Safety will always remain at the forefront for Parkview because it’s foundational to our culture. In addition to safety, we can advance our reputation by continuing to grow the types and quality of services we offer, and by building a culture that attracts the right talent.
We already see patients from across the country. At the Parkview Packnett Family Cancer Institute, for example, we’ve seen patients from as far away as California. We will continue expanding and improving our services to create greater access to high quality care.
And as our services grow, so must our workforce, so it’s important that we’re building a culture that people want to be a part of. We respect one another, we put people first and we emphasize world-class teamwork. Perhaps most importantly, we have a shared dedication to excellent care for every person, every day.
3 Is there an emerging trend in health care that is a direct cause of the pandemic?
A: Although virtual care was not new to Parkview, the pandemic really accelerated this care option for both patients and caregivers. During the pandemic, Parkview saw a rapid increase in the number of virtual visits across all age groups, and now, those numbers continue to grow.
In the same vein, continued expansion of digital health tools is important for engaging patients and offering flexibility in their care options. I’m eager to see Parkview leverage digital capabilities that enhance the patient experience, personalize communications and maximize technology to better care for patients when, where and how they prefer.
4 What are you most looking forward to in your new role?
A: Growth. Growth in the services we offer the community – such as those being added at Parkview Southwest in Fort Wayne and what will be the new Parkview Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw – and the resulting growth in the number of talented caregivers we employ in our region.
I’m also looking forward to growth in physician leadership at Parkview, which is something I find truly invaluable for a health system. Parkview currently has several physician leaders, including some who serve in an administrative capacity and care for patients. Dr. Ray Dusman, president of physician and clinical enterprise, for example, is one physician leader I’ve been fortunate to work closely with over the years. I look forward to continuing to elevate the clinical expertise of Dr. Dusman and other physicians to best serve the region.
5 As a leader, what energizes you?
A: I’m most energized when I’m building relationships. Whether that’s with individuals or groups, physicians and advanced practice providers, or Parkview’s partner organizations. I find it rewarding to bring stakeholders together to build connections and find innovative ways to be better. I look forward to building even more relationships at Parkview as CEO.