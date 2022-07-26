The All In Allen Comprehensive Plan, a guide for community planning and development over the next 10 to 20 years, has been under construction since February 2020. Public comment on the proposal ends Sunday.
If you were unable to attend one of five public meetings in June that introduced the plan, log onto allinallen.org, read it and provide feedback by filling out an online comment card.
To move a community in a particular direction, it must be a direction the community wants to go. Nancy Townsend, the city’s Community Development Division director, told The Journal Gazette Monday that community comments have been positive.
“What we’ve heard is certainly people supporting the economic development-related momentum we have in downtown, and even references to some of the distribution and manufacturing projects in terms of the jobs that we’re continuing to create,” she said.
Residents have expressed enthusiasm for infill development – filling in areas where growth has already occurred – and the idea of maintaining agriculture as an industry in Allen County has been a constant comment, Townsend said.
“It’s just reconfirming that we’ve captured all the input that we’ve gotten since 2020,” she said.
All In Allen includes goals and strategies in 10 areas of concentration: agriculture, housing and neighborhoods, economic development, transportation and mobility, public facilities and infrastructure, community services and education, parks and environmental resources, equity, community health, and sustainability. It’s a bottom-up proposal, built upon discussions, interviews and meetings to learn what kinds of developments residents support.
Once it is adopted by the city, county, and the communities of Grabill, Huntertown, Monroeville and Woodburn – likely by the end of the year – it will inform every development decision within Allen County for a generation.
Check out the draft comprehensive plan at allinallen.org and add your comments to the more than 3,000 suggestions its authors already have received from the community.