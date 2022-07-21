Since its launch in 2005, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 1-800-273-TALK – has seen increasing use. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, it receives about 2.3 million calls per year.
But the majority of people experiencing a mental health emergency call 911. The result may mean they end up in a frenzied emergency room, waiting for care, or they find themselves dealing with law enforcement. And that can lead to tragedy – 1 in 4 fatal police shootings between 2015 and 2020 involved someone with a mental illness, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Saturday, the federal government launched a new suicide hotline number. Modeled after 911, the new 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline can be easily memorized and is designed to connect people experiencing a mental health crisis with a trained mental health professional.
Ultimately, 988 will make it easier to call for help. But lawmakers and health advocates see this as just a first step in transforming the mental health care system and making behavioral health care more easily accessible in the U.S.
“Ninety percent of suicides happen because someone has an underlying mental health issue. So 90% of the time they are not in their right state of mind, and so that takes a lot of choice away from them,” said Jennifer Barnes, a program specialist with School Care Team, a Fort Wayne nonprofit that works alongside schools to review suicide and crisis protocols and provide wellness programs. “Sometimes it’s very difficult for that person to realize that they’re actually making a choice to end their life. They just want the pain to end.”
Between 2018 and 2021, 235 suicides were filed with the Allen County Department of Health’s Vital Records Division. Through Friday, the health department has recorded 38 suicides this year.
Barnes said teens are the age group with the highest percentage of mental health issues.
“Suicide is the third-leading cause of death nationally for teenagers, but it is the second-leading cause of death for Hoosier teens,” she said. “So, if we can give teens access to something where they have a trusted adult on the other line, that could be really helpful.”
The Indiana Suicide Hotline received 3,746 calls from people 24 and younger during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Journal Gazette’s Ashley Sloboda reported in April.
About 95% of those calls came from people ages 13 to 24. Demand among children 12 and younger peaked in July 2020 with 25 calls, up from eight at the start of the pandemic.
Most Hoosiers lack access to mental health services, according to the Indiana Youth Institute’s Indiana Kids Count Data Book for 2022. Eighty-two of Indiana’s 92 counties had shortages in 2021.
“I’ve personally lost three people, and I’ve attempted myself,” Barnes said of suicide. “A lot of times, when people attempt, they’re in that mucky awfulness for a brief time. Some people can be suicidal for long term, but most people statistically have a half-hour or hour period where everything hits the fan and they cannot see clearly out of that.
“988 provides them a way where, if they don’t feel confident going to a friend, they have someone that they can trust on the other side, where they can anonymously message them and just get some feedback, some clarity.”
Barnes noted if a trained professional believes a caller is in imminent danger, 988 can figure out where you are and send an ambulance.
A dedicated, person-centered crisis system is vital to 988’s success and to providing effective help for those in crisis. But the impact goes beyond the caller. Millions of calls should be diverted from 911, providing people experiencing a mental health crisis with the appropriate care they need while alleviating a strain on emergency rooms and police departments.