Protests are a fundamental form of political expression in the United States. Delivery of the protesters’ message depends upon the presence of journalists, who inform the public.
This constitutional right has been undermined by some in law enforcement, according to the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker. In 2022, 15 American journalists were arrested or detained. Eight of that number were held by police while covering back-to-back days of national protests after the Supreme Court handed down its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June.
This week is Sunshine Week, established by the American Society of News Editors in 2005 to highlight open government. Data compiled by the Tracker, which has documented press freedom violations in the U.S. since 2017, shows having the word “press” on a pass or across the front of one’s shirt or jacket isn’t always a source of protection from arrest.
The 15 journalists detained last year are far fewer than the 142 who were held by police when the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020 erupted across the country. Yet every journalist’s arrest has consequences for a free press. Journalists lose their ability to freely cover a story while in custody, and criminal charges mean journalists face the threat of fines, prison time or both.
“For about a dozen years now, federal courts have been weighing in on whether members of the public have a First Amendment right to film the police in public places when the police are doing their jobs. The consensus is that this is a constitutional right, with the limitation that it is legal to film the police, as long as one does not interfere with them,” Anthony Fargo, director of the Indiana University Center for International Media Law and Policy Studies, told The Journal Gazette.
Citing an effort to make police safer at crime or accident scenes, Rep. Wendy McNamara, R-Evansville, authored House Bill 1186. The bill would consider a person who “knowingly and intentionally” approaches within 25 feet of a law enforcement officer – after being warned to stop – as encroaching on an investigation. The offense would become a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a maximum fine of no more than $500.
Fargo said a better idea, if there must be such a law, would be simply to state what federal courts already have ruled: Filming police at a crime or accident scene is legal, as long as it does not interfere with the investigation or put law enforcement in danger.
There are instances where police don’t want to share with the public video taken by their own body cameras – as in Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s October arrest on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. Luke Britt, Indiana’s public access counselor, said such situations are common in the state.
“A very similar situation happened in Mishawaka a couple of weeks ago, when the mayor’s son was pulled over for suspicion of DUI,” Britt told The Journal Gazette. “They withheld that body camera footage until the press pushed back on that one.”
The Public Access Counselor’s Office provides advice and assistance concerning Indiana’s public access laws to members of the public and government officials and their employees. It’s the office for everyday Hoosiers to contact when local government isn’t forthcoming with public information.
In its simplest terms, freedom of information is the right to know what your government is doing – how it spends your tax dollars, how it creates and implements policy, and how it makes decisions that affect you.
If you want a copy of the Fort Wayne city budget, for example, you have the right to walk into City Hall and ask for it – and the city has to give it to you, or it must explain why it won’t or cannot.
If you request a public record of a governmental entity in person, that entity has 24 hours to respond to your request. If you make the request by mail, it has seven days to respond.
In considering your request, the government office can’t ask why you want the information. It can’t even ask who you are. If all you want to do is examine a document, you have the right to do that in the office.
President James Madison was a champion of the elimination of secrecy in government, which is an issue that’s becoming more important to spotlight with each passing year. Journalism and the concept of truth have been under attack across the globe, so it’s important not to lose sight of the primacy of the First Amendment in American society.
Better demonstrating their commitment to a free and unfettered press should be of fundamental importance to all in government service.