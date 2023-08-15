Last week, the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana filed a lawsuit on behalf of a South Bend video blogger, challenging the state’s new “encroachment” law as a violation of his constitutional right to observe and record the police.
House Enrolled Act 1186 went into effect July 1. It prohibits a person from knowingly and intentionally approaching within 25 feet of a law enforcement officer after the officer has ordered that person to stop. Violators can be charged with a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a fine of no more than $500.
Rep. Wendy McNamara, R-Evansville and author of HEA 1186, said it is meant to protect police from harm. The suit filed in U.S. District Court, however, claims that in at least one instance, officers made it more difficult for people to observe or record police at a crime scene.
“The unbridled discretion given to law enforcement officers by the new 25-foot law allows for and invites content and viewpoint-based discrimination,” Ken Falk, legal director for the ACLU of Indiana, said in a statement announcing the suit Aug. 8. “This gives police officers unchecked authority to prohibit citizens from approaching within 25 feet of the officers to observe their actions, even if the actions of the citizens are not and will not interfere with the police.”
The plaintiff, Donald Nicodemus, lives in South Bend and monitors the activities of public-safety personnel, primarily the South Bend police. He regularly posts videos to his YouTube channel, @Freedom2 Film574, which has nearly 25,000 subscribers.
In Nicodemus’ video from July 20, an officer is seen stepping off what he indicated was 25 feet from the location where the plaintiff and other people were standing, telling them they had to move farther away from the police activity. At this point, the complaint says, Nicodemus was unable to observe and record the scene.
After about 12 minutes, another officer approached Nicodemus and others gathered at the first officer’s 25-foot gathering spot and said that area was located within his crime scene, and that everyone needed to move back another 25 feet.
That’s when the officer allegedly threatened those on the corner, including Nicodemus, saying they would go to jail if they did not move back another 25 feet.
“We do not let people’s First Amendment rights depend on the particular discretion or whims of members of the government,” Falk told The Journal Gazette. “This is no different than applying for a permit to hold a rally, there being no standards and the permit person saying, ‘I like you, but I don’t like the person behind you, so you can do it but the other person can’t.’ ”
In April 2021, a jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. And the infamous video a teenager recorded, depicting Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck for almost 10 minutes during his arrest on May 25, 2020, made justice possible.
The Floyd video, recorded by Darnella Frazier, captured a scene dramatically at odds with the initial police statement. It disproved the police narrative – “man dies after medical incident during police interaction” – and facilitated Chauvin’s conviction.
HEA 1186 could help limit encounters from escalating to a point that puts officers in danger. But transparency in police actions also is important to officers and the residents they serve.
If a law restricts the right of the public to record law enforcement officers, incidents of police misconduct could be wrongly hidden. Or, people capturing video of an officer acting illegally might not come forward out of fear of arrest.
The way to protect good, law-abiding police officers is not by passing questionable laws that decrease transparency and offer cover for the corrupt.