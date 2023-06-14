A Marion County Superior Court judge last week certified a lawsuit seeking to reverse Indiana’s abortion ban as a class action. And it argues the abortion law violates the state’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 2015.
Filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana on behalf of five unnamed plaintiffs as well as the organization Hoosier Jews for Choice, the complaint asserts the state’s near-total abortion ban of 2022 violates their sincere religious beliefs.
This is the second case concerning the ban. In January, the Indiana Supreme Court heard a case based on liberty and privacy rights. The justices have yet to issue a ruling.
The Republican-dominated General Assembly passed the abortion ban during a two-week special session in August, making Indiana the first state to prohibit the procedure after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In September, the ACLU asked the court to grant certification of a class that includes all Hoosiers whose religious beliefs “direct them to obtain abortions in situations” prohibited by the ban, and “who need, or will need, to obtain an abortion and who are not, or will not be, able to obtain an abortion.”
Judge Heather Welch agreed, finding there is a large enough group of potential Hoosier plaintiffs with the same objections to the abortion ban. She found there is “sufficient evidentiary support that the religions to which plaintiffs and putative class members belong would guide its practitioners to seek abortions under particular circumstances based on testimony from leaders of these faiths.”
Stevie Pactor, a staff attorney with the ACLU of Indiana, told The Journal Gazette that the framework provided under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act to challenge the abortion ban puts the organization in a favorable legal position.
“One thing to keep in mind is that RFRA applies to organized, systematized religions, but it also applies to people whose religious beliefs don’t fit neatly into a specific category,” she said.
As an example, let’s say a Roman Catholic woman has a religious belief that abortion is required under a certain circumstance. That could present a viable claim under RFRA, Pactor said, regardless of the Catholic Church’s position on the issue.
Under the act, a state law cannot substantially burden religion. Yet the ACLU argues that “under Jewish law, a fetus attains the status of a living person only at birth” and that Islam “does not believe that the fetus is ensouled at the moment of conception.”
The ACLU of Indiana says RFRA applies to all Hoosiers of faith and not just conservative Christians. And that’s been the problem with the law from the beginning – a narrow interpretation of religion.
Christianity is not the only belief system in the state.