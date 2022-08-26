Article 8, Section 1 of the Indiana Constitution says the General Assembly shall provide a system of schools “wherein tuition shall be without charge, and equally open to all.” Yet, lawmakers continue to balance the state’s fiscal books on the backs of Hoosier children and their families.
Tuition is defined as the charge for instruction. But in Indiana, that doesn’t include the cost of textbooks or meals, which adds hundreds if not thousands of dollars to a family’s education expenditures each year.
Beginning in March 2020, federal child nutrition waivers were granted as a form of COVID-19 relief to schools across the country, enabling districts to give away free lunches and breakfasts, regardless of family income. The program ended June 30, after Congress voted against extending the waivers in its March spending bill.
Better nutrition increases students’ concentration and improves their cognitive function, which leads to higher test scores and a better education, according to 2017 research by No Kid Hungry. Well-nourished children are less irritable, get along better with classmates, cause fewer classroom disruptions and are less likely to get sick or miss school.
With a new school year underway, thousands of Hoosier students and their families have returned to applying for free or reduced-price meals as they had before the pandemic. But not in Fort Wayne Community Schools, where elementary and middle school children have received free lunches and breakfasts since 2014 (high schoolers were included in 2018).
FWCS’ free-meals benefit is made available through the federal Community Eligibility Provision. Fort Wayne is eligible to participate in the program because more than 40% of students are certified by the state for benefits such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and Medicaid.
At least 500 Indiana schools, including FWCS, will continue providing free meals for all students through the Community Eligibility Provision, according to the state’s latest data. But more than 1,000 schools the state education department deemed eligible are not taking advantage of the program.
“For us, it saves our families hundreds of dollars a year,” Krista Stockman, director of marketing and information with FWCS, told The Journal Gazette. “And it saves us in paperwork because we have maybe 30% to 35% of our families who would have to pay for meals. So it’s just saved us in terms of labor costs. Everybody gets free meals, and more kids get to eat.”
At East Allen Community Schools, where 53% of students qualify for free or reduced-price meals, every student will have access to a free breakfast through the Community Eligibility Provision, and 60% of children and teens will be able to eat lunch without charge.
Unlike East Allen and Fort Wayne, Southwest Allen Community Schools does not qualify for the Community Eligibility Provision.
“While the district has more than 20% of students who qualify and are registered, we believe there are others who are unaware of the benefit,” Stacey Fleming, director of district communications, told The Journal Gazette. “SACS has been working hard to encourage families who may qualify to apply.”
More than 508,000 Hoosier students, around 45% of all school-age children in the state, qualified for free or reduced- price lunches during the 2021-22 school year, according to the National Center for Educational Statistics. It’s not known how many will apply and participate in the free-meal program this school year.
Make school meals and class-assigned books free to all students, state lawmakers, and finally ensure secondary education truly is without charge in Indiana.