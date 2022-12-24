That secret wish of being younger is about to come true for the citizens of South Korea. Their parliament delivered an early Christmas present Dec. 8, scrapping the government’s traditional way of counting ages and adopting the international standard.
The shift will make Koreans either one or two years younger on official documents after the laws take effect in June 2023, Reuters reports.
Currently, Koreans are considered to be a year old when born, and a year is added every Jan. 1. This is the age most commonly cited in everyday life.
A separate system also exists for military conscription or calculating the legal age to drink alcohol. In that system, age is calculated from zero at birth, and a year is added on Jan. 1.
Since the early 1960s, however, South Korea has for medical and legal documents also used the international norm of calculating from zero at birth and adding a year on every birthday.
This confusing array of age-determining systems will disappear – at least on official documents – in June. The new laws stipulate only the international method of counting ages will be used.
Jeong Da-eun, a 29-year-old office worker, supports the change. She always has had to think twice when asked overseas about her age, she told Reuters.
“I remember foreigners looking at me with puzzlement because it took me so long to come back with an answer on how old I was,” she said. “Who wouldn’t welcome getting a year or two younger?”