During five public meetings this week Government officials from Allen County and the city of Fort Wayne will introduce a draft of the All In Allen Comprehensive Plan, a guide for community planning and development over the next 10 to 20 years.
Development of All In Allen began in February 2020 and includes input of more than 3,000 residents. The county’s previous comprehensive plan, Plan It Allen, was completed in 2007.
All In Allen authors hope this week’s feedback will ensure the new plan represents the community’s vision for the future and, ultimately, its success.
“If you look back at a lot of our [previous] plans – the downtown blueprint, Riverfront Fort Wayne, our economic strategies – all of those things were informed and developed based and centered around community input – all community input,” Nancy Townsend, the city’s Community Development Division director, told The Journal Gazette.
All In Allen includes goals and strategies in 10 areas of concentration: agriculture, housing and neighborhoods, economic development, transportation and mobility, public facilities and infrastructure, community services and education, parks and environmental resources, equity, community health and sustainability.
The first meeting will take place at the Grand Wayne Center Calhoun Ballroom from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. Attendees can examine the new comprehensive plan and comment on its contents.
“Our community is super strong in terms of being friendly and outward and talking to one another, and then showing up and delivering ideas or criticisms, just input when we ask for it,” Townsend said. “That stuff really, really matters.”
To move a community in a particular direction, it must be the direction the community wants to go. Construction of Harrison Square is one example, Townsend said.
“Harrison Square exists today because we took that project out to all the streets. We talked to neighborhoods, we talked to churches, we talked to organizations, and it wasn’t even supported at first,” Townsend said. “But we just continue telling people the facts. We get questions where the answer isn’t what people want to hear, but we still have to tell them that. It’s just being honest and humble and legit.”
American participation in civic life is essential to sustaining a democratic form of government. Of increasing concern to many social and political scientists is the declining levels of civic engagement across the country, a trend that started several decades ago. This lack of engagement in civic behaviors has reduced participation in community organizations and elections, especially among young voters.
The All In Allen Comprehensive Plan is an example of high-level civic engagement. It’s a bottom-up proposal, built upon discussions, interviews and meetings to learn what kinds of developments residents support.
Once it is adopted by the city, county, and the communities of Grabill, Huntertown, Monroeville and Woodburn – likely later this year – it will inform every development decision within Allen County for a generation.
Check out the proposed comprehensive plan at allinallen.org and, if you can, attend one of this week’s public meetings.