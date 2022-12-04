Indiana ranks 48th in the nation in public health funding, spending about $55 per person. The national average is $91 per capita. And depending on where in the state a Hoosier lives, there’s a sizable difference in such spending.
Public health funding per Indiana resident ranges from $1.25 to $83, according to a report released in July by the Governor’s Public Health Commission. In Allen County, the figure is about $16, said Mindy Waldron, the local health department’s administrator and one of 15 members of the governor’s commission.
“When you look at public health workers per capita, (Allen County is) well below even the state average among (Indiana) health departments, let alone the Midwest and national averages in this arena,” she told The Journal Gazette. “To expand services to be proactive and truly create a safety net of health services that allow our citizens to lead safer and healthier lives, we need to have enough funding to truly offer services in areas we traditionally have not: maternal/child health, school health, health equity, community outreach and education, just to name a few.”
Since the first diagnosis of COVID-19 in a man from Washington state on Dec. 31, 2019, more than 1 million Americans have died from the virus. In Indiana, where it has killed more than 25,000 Hoosiers, COVID put a klieg light on the weakness of its public health system.
According to the governor’s commission, some health departments in rural areas didn’t have the resources to educate their communities on the virus or the benefit of the COVID vaccines.
“While it may be difficult to imagine, during the early response to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were (local health departments) in Indiana that literally closed their doors and were not participating in the response or available to their communities,” the commission reported. “It cannot be more obvious that the public health system is not functioning as a system when (local health departments) are not seamlessly plugged into a statewide response to a pandemic.”
A December 2020 report from the IU Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and Fort Wayne analyzed the state’s public health system, calling it “chronically underfunded and undervalued.” The governor’s commission, formed in August 2021, proposes stepping up public health spending by $243 million annually, or about 65%.
An increase can’t come fast enough to Indiana, where 70% of public health funding comes from local governments. COVID has killed 8,618 Americans in the last 28 days, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, or about 308 deaths per day. And there has been a whopping 184% spike in U.S. cases of congenital syphilis, in which a newborn baby is infected during pregnancy, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in September.
Allen County sexually transmitted infection reports decreased significantly when comparing data between April 2019 to April 2020. The main reasons, according to the health department’s 2021 annual report, were tests not being offered due to clinic closures or lower clinic patient volumes.
“However, even once the restrictions were lifted and medical care was able to be sought, patients across the board – not just those with STIs – were slow to resume care,” Waldron said. “This issue is very similar to most health care issues, which became problematic during a time when actions were slowed to prevent the spread of the pandemic.”
Indiana’s county health departments have one of the lowest expenditures per capita in the nation, and many of their workforces are ill-equipped to deal with the communicable disease issues they face, like COVID, monkeypox and sexually transmitted infections.
Increased and sustainable state funding, more staffing and better trained public health officials can lead to better public health outcomes in Indiana – and that benefits all Hoosiers.