The 2007 Kernan-Shepard report was full of common-sense recommendations to streamline local government in the Hoosier State. But too many were dead on arrival because they tread on political turf. One example was the proposal to consolidate county government under a single county executive and make 11 administrative offices, including county surveyor, appointed rather than elected.
The Indiana General Assembly has never summoned the courage to do that, leaving voters with the responsibility to elect their administrative officials – and county commissioners the burden of dealing with administrators who stop doing the job residents elected them to do.
Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine announced Monday he received a resignation letter from the county’s surveyor, Jeff Sorg, who will leave his position Sept. 16. Sorg cited health reasons for the decision. The letter was dated Thursday, Shine said.
Last week, the Allen County Commissioners voted unanimously to transfer Sorg’s surveyor duties to Michael Fruchey, a former employee of the surveyor’s office who works for the Allen County Highway Department. The reason: Sorg hasn’t been in his office since February.
“Mr. Sorg has not provided a commissioner with a reason for his absence,” said commissioners’ spokesman Chris Cloud Monday.
Sorg has missed 65% of county drainage board meetings and 77% of plan commission meetings since January, Commissioner Therese Brown said during a public meeting Friday. About 100 documents await his signature, she said, and he hadn’t appointed a deputy to handle his duties. Commissioners President Nelson Peters said cornerstones and plats awaiting signoff have delayed development.
State law doesn’t mandate surveyors work out of their offices or attend public meetings, the commissioners said. As an independent, elected official, Sorg doesn’t work for the commissioners, so they can’t fire him. But officials like Sorg can face consequences for attendance issues.
“During the 2021 legislative session, the Indiana General Assembly passed House Enrolled Act 1030, which amended Indiana Code 5-89-1-35 to include ‘failing to be physically present in the county officer’s office’ to a list of reasons why a county officer could be removed from office and added 36-2-8.7, which outlined the process for petitioning the courts for the removal of certain elected officials,” Cloud said.
Now that Sorg has submitted his resignation, such action is moot.
Then-chief deputy surveyor Sorg first took the reins of the surveyor’s office in 1993, following the death of Surveyor Louis Machlan. Sorg won election as surveyor in 1997, but was removed from office a few months later; it was discovered Sorg had felony convictions on his record from his youth. His convictions later were set aside, making him eligible for election in 2016, when he defeated Allan Frisinger.
One of Sorg’s first moves after his 2016 election was to seek a 50% pay increase, from $47,555 to $71,333 – the same salary as his predecessor. But Frisinger was a licensed surveyor, and state law says licensed surveyors should be paid 1.5 times the amount paid unlicensed surveyors. Sorg made it clear to the Allen County Council he had no intention of becoming licensed. The council ultimately acknowledged the office workload was growing and raised his salary to $57,500.
Sorg’s 2022 salary is about $64,000, according to county records. He has an admirable record of publicly calling out developers for flaws in proposals brought before the plan commission. Environmental groups, however, have criticized his eagerness for clearing vegetation in ditches, which can lead to erosion.
Before Friday’s public meeting, numerous complaints had been lodged against the surveyor’s office, Cloud said.
“We cannot provide an exact number, but we have received repeated complaints from developers, residents who have issues needing addressed by the drainage board, and county employees involved in the planning and zoning process in which the surveyor plays an important role,” Cloud said.
Shine has scheduled a countywide caucus of precinct committee members to vote for a new county surveyor at 9 a.m. July 30. Anyone interested in being a candidate must notify Shine 72 hours prior to the caucus, which will be held at Allen County Republican headquarters in downtown Fort Wayne.
Sorg was right to resign as surveyor, but he should’ve discussed any issues with the commissioners months before the board voted 3-0 Friday to transfer his duties to another employee. Had he done so, the county could’ve made changes to keep the surveyor’s office running effectively before complaints forced the commissioners to act.
And until Indiana makes overdue changes in local government, voters will continue to elect a county surveyor.