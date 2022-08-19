Alliance Health Centers announced Wednesday it is collaborating with Parkview Health to offer obstetric and gynecological services in southeast Fort Wayne.
In its survey of infant mortality rates by ZIP code, the Indiana Department of Health reported in March that 46806, which encompasses southeast Fort Wayne, has one of the highest rates in the state – 10.8 per 1,000 live births. Among African Americans the rate was 17 per 1,000.
The nonprofit community health center, located in the Lafayette Medical Center, 2700 Lafayette St., Suite 110, will add the OB-GYN services beginning Aug. 30.
The intention is simple and vital to the community: improve overall maternal and infant care.
The state health department said in November that after Indiana recorded its lowest infant death rate during 2019, such deaths increased from 6.5 per 1,000 live births to 6.6 in 2020 – the second-lowest death rate state officials have recorded.
According to a report published by the Indianapolis Star during that same month, the state’s five-year maternal death rate was more than twice the national average.
Between 2015 and 2019, state health department data show Indiana’s average maternal mortality rate was 52 deaths for every 100,000 births. The current U.S. maternal mortality rate is 20.1 deaths per 100,000.
Brooke Lockhart, chief executive officer of Alliance Health Centers, said Indiana’s abysmal maternal and infant mortality figures are the result of multiple factors: higher rates of obesity and diabetes, as well as unintended and teenage pregnancies. But access to prenatal care, especially during the first trimester of pregnancy, is the Hoosier State’s highest hurdle.
“The 46806 ZIP code has historically had poorer outcomes than other ZIP codes in Indiana in infant mortality,” she said. The “ ’06” most recently was among 10 Indiana ZIP codes with the highest infant mortality rates, based on data from 2015 to 2019.
At Alliance Health Centers’ Lafayette Street facility, Parkview Women’s and Children’s Hospital and Parkview Physicians Group will offer several OB-GYN providers. As the number of patients grows, Alliance plans to add three midwives, an obstetric nurse practitioner and two OB-GYN physicians who will see patients on a rotating basis.
Obstetric patients also will be able to have their babies delivered at Parkview Hospital Randallia, the nearest hospital with such services.
“It’s wonderful that this part of the state has the hospital facilities for delivering,” Lockhart said. “What we hope to do is bring that outpatient component and get folks into care sooner, in hopes of managing their pregnancy in a way that helps the moms and the babies have better outcomes.
“We just really want to try to remove any barriers that patients might be facing that are causing them to avoid seeking care, especially care early on in their pregnancies.”
To that end, Alliance Health Centers serve the insured, the uninsured and those who might face a language barrier. Alliance team members provide Spanish interpretation, as well as video-based interpretation for other languages, and the agency’s facilities also offer sliding payment scales for those who qualify.
Indiana’s maternal and infant death rates are some of the nation’s worst. Thirty-three of the state’s 92 counties have no obstetric wards or inpatient delivery services to speak of. Though all of northeast Indiana’s counties offer such services, outcomes in the 46806 ZIP code must be addressed.
If access is indeed the largest obstacle to obstetric and gynecological care, Alliance Health Centers’ plans for the Lafayette Medical Center will complement Neighborhood Health’s East Paulding Road OB-GYN services and offer new hope for southeast Fort Wayne.