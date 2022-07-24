Even Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters doesn’t sound enthusiastic about the process that led to the hurried announcement of a site for the new county jail.
“Is the property that’s been selected the best property for this project?” Peters mused after the new site was announced last Friday. “I don’t know, but we’ve not really been given the time to vet this the way it needs to be vetted.”
Others are much less ambivalent. At a news conference Tuesday, a group that included three Fort Wayne City Council members and the Adams Township trustee announced their opposition to building the new jail on Adams Center Road on the city’s southeast side. They want officials to take more time to think through what could be the most costly construction project in county history.
Since March, the county has been under orders from U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty to come up with a plan to relieve chronic overcrowding and other problems in the jail. In June, Leichty rejected the commissioners’ first draft of solutions and demanded to see a long-term plan with a timeline by last week.
Peters says the courts have left county leaders with no realistic choice but to move ahead. “In the private sector, if anybody had asked me to put together a $350 million deal in 4-6 months, it would not be successful,” he said in an interview Wednesday.
“In a perfect world,” Peters continued, county leaders might cobble together some alternatives to rushing ahead with the site they chose, county-owned land that now is the home of the sheriff’s department’s regional training center. He added a comment that could be read as either a verbal shrug or a plea for some fast, out-of-the-box thinking: “If someone comes up with 60 acres that nobody has a problem with, great!”
The current dilemma was not, however, a surprise, and the judge’s palpable impatience stems from a long tradition of official underreaction to the community’s correctional needs. The court’s involvement stems from a class-action lawsuit filed by an inmate in 2020. But it’s been an open secret that the facility built in downtown Fort Wayne in 1981 and expanded three times in the years since was aging, understaffed and desperately overcrowded.
Clearly the judge’s order requires action. The Adams Center Road site may be the easiest solution at hand. But that choice is problematic.
Southeast Fort Wayne’s leaders and residents who have worked hard to erase old stigmas about the business and residential climate of their portion of the city are right to object to having the premier symbol of the community’s crime problem arbitrarily plopped into their midst. Sixth District Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, who represents the area, said she wasn’t even consulted before the announcement.
Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, who represents city residents at large, suggested Thursday in an interview that none of the city’s quadrants, where there typically are schools nearby, and residences, should have to absorb a jail. The jail ideally should be in a remote area of the county, she said.
Rather than sit around wringing our collective hands about what could have been, we need to make sure the county is making the best choices it can despite the last-minute pressure. That requires quick meetings among a wider set of leaders before any site plan is, literally, set in stone.
Then the community needs public sessions about just how the new facility will be used. The goal should be not just to humanely house prisoners but to reduce pressures on jail space and staff by offering alternatives for those detained for procedural and bail violations, nonviolent crimes and those dealing with substance abuse and mental illness. With more creativity, maybe we wouldn’t need all of those jail beds.
An old saying comes to mind: Progress is crisis-oriented. Perhaps there are better answers out there.