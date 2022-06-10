It’s often said the government’s primary role is to protect its citizens. It’s a principle that ought not be limited to national defense, but everyday safeguards such as ambulance service.
Three Rivers Ambulance Authority is a four-decade-old quasi-governmental agency that derives its income from patients rather than taxes. While effective for years, its current crisis involves a level of complexity that unraveling would take more than space allows. Here’s the Cliff Notes version: TRAA is short on paramedics; the Fort Wayne Fire Department has trained paramedics and advanced emergency medical technicians but cannot transport people to the hospital; local fire protection districts are stretched thin and don’t see mutual aid being reciprocated.
A few years ago, a proposal to transfer ambulance services to the Fort Wayne Fire Department fell through. Maybe it is time to reconsider that proposal as it seems clear the current model is outmoded.
Although the city’s only public response made it clear providing a solution is beyond its purview, it will evenly split the $80,000 price tag with TRAA in receiving advice from an emergency services consultant.
Last year, TRAA’s board declared a state of emergency due to unacceptably slow response times from its contractor, PatientCare EMS Solutions based in Tyler, Texas. To its credit, TRAA has tried to bandage the dilemma with ideas such as providing on-site training for students to become medics. TRAA’s newish two-tier system allows “the authority to prioritize calls where it sends paramedics,” according to today’s Page 1A story from reporter Devan Filchak.
“We’re, I think, going to have probably about two more months here, really, of some pretty tough times,” TRAA executive director, Joel Benz, told the JG. “Once we get through that, I think we’re going to be in a really, really good spot.”
Benz may be hopeful, but, at least last month, the Allen County Fire Chiefs Association made its exasperation known in a May 2 letter to City Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd. The letter became public earlier this month.
The real threat is a future incident where the stars misalign to create a tragedy resulting in a person or people dying due to a lack of emergency transportation.
When TRAA does not have an available ambulance or responders to send on a call – referred to as Level 0 call – county providers are expected to answer a plea for assistance. In their letter to the city, the fire chief’s association reported that from May 2021 to February, they transported city residents to hospitals about 550 times out of a total of 1,300 calls made to 911.
“The other roughly 750 calls were disregarded and pulled county providers from their coverage area, away from their constituents they are sworn to serve,” the letter said.
Although “disregarded” unintentionally connotes neglect, the fire chiefs have a point that the situation is dire. The chiefs are miffed as to why their solutions continue to be rebuffed.
“We all understand that this isn’t an overnight fix and may take some time to resolve, but there seems to be a lack of urgency and support from the City of Fort Wayne in this matter,” they wrote.
It looks like a lack of urgency, but given the gravity of the situation, we doubt the city is being callous here. However, perceptions abhor a vacuum of information, so the counter-narrative prevails. For obvious moral reasons, the city, through Mayor Tom Henry, needs to forge a loud, clear message that an effective resolution will come.
Barring extensions, the city’s contract with TRAA ends at midnight, July 1, 2025. City residents have a right to expect that a lasting solution befitting a 21st-century community is implemented long before the midnight bell tolls three years from now.