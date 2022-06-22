George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, scheduled to play Piere’s Outdoors on Friday, has been canceled. The tour’s theme is “One Nation Under A Groove,” and its ideas about togetherness are as salient today as they were when the funk classic hit the airwaves in 1978.
An iconic band at an iconic venue should’ve been a night to remember, but the thumping bass rhythms and the roar of the crowd would be the last things neighbors want. Noise from outdoor concerts is why Piere’s is in a zoning struggle with the city.
On April 25, Piere’s was cited by the Department of Planning Services for hosting an outdoor concert in late March, as reporter Rosa Salter Rodriguez wrote on Sunday.
A Board of Zoning Appeals hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. July 21 in Room 30 of Citizens Square.
On its face, zoning is boring. However, this issue highlights the importance of balancing business needs, homeowner considerations and environmental concerns.
Owned by Chicago-based DG Properties 13 LLC, Piere’s Entertainment Center has a long and, some say, epic tradition for concerts featuring numerous styles of music. However, zoning doesn’t allow for both indoor and outdoor gigs.
The venue hosted open-air concerts last summer. Given what has been reported, Piere’s management sought the required permits. They were operating under the assumption they were cleared for outdoor concerts, said James Federoff, a Fort Wayne attorney representing the venue’s owner.
Federoff is arguing the constitutionality of a law that applies to businesses, but not to religious institutions, which can hold both outdoor and indoor events.
The district is represented by Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, who wrote a letter urging the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals to uphold the violation notice. It was signed on by at-large council members Michelle Chambers, a Democrat, and Tom Freistroffer, a Republican.
Jehl told The Journal Gazette that neighborhood residents are at their “wits’ end.” He said the calls about excessive noise may be recent – and music can be heard in residential developments a half-mile away – but Jehl has fielded complaints about Piere’s over the years.
“People say, ‘My windows shake’ and ‘I can hear it from my house,’ ” Jehl told The Journal Gazette, adding his constituents are also upset about profanity used in lyrics.
“People can actually recount the actual offensive words that were being broadcast, … basically into their living rooms,” he said.
A 3D view on Google Maps shows just how close Piere’s is to apartments and homes, including a residential nursing center. Other than a grove of trees behind the building, there doesn’t appear much in the way of natural or man-made sound dampeners.
Federoff said his clients want to be good neighbors, but they’ve been rebuffed in their attempts to meet with the planning department to discuss noise mitigation.
An appeals hearing is basic democracy at work, allowing all sides in this case to be heard. Hopefully, a compromise can be reached allowing for Piere’s to flourish and the neighbors to be comfortable in their homes. That would be a most righteous groove.