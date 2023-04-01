An Indiana lawmaker offered a late amendment to a bill last week that critics say would benefit the building industry. Its author, state Rep. Doug Miller, R-Elkhart, owns a construction and home-building company and serves on the Indiana Builders Association board of directors.
Miller’s amendment to Senate Bill 414 won approval during a House Environmental Affairs Committee meeting March 22. It added language that redefines how state wetlands are classified to a bill that originally concerned residential sewage systems.
The process by which governmental entities pass laws is as important as the laws they pass. And the way SB 414 was amended could erode public trust in the General Assembly and lead many Hoosiers to believe some in the legislature are more concerned with their own personal interest than the public’s.
“The story here, from my perspective, is pretty easy to do an analysis of what should be happening,” said Abe Schwab, director of graduate studies and a professor of philosophy at Purdue Fort Wayne, of how SB 414 was amended.
“First of all, it looks bad to do it as a last-minute amendment. It looks bad to do it as an amendment to a bill that isn’t obviously related to the issue at hand,” he told The Journal Gazette. “And it is bad that it was put forward by someone who has a financial interest in the outcome.”
Schwab said Miller’s concern for defining wetlands, the addition of language to a bill that’s not clearly related to residential sewage systems, and the vote on the amendment just two hours after it was first made public, can chip away at Hoosiers’ faith in the legislature.
“It gives you reason to worry about (lawmakers), because why else would you wait until the last minute?” he said. “That makes it look even more suspicious.”
Inquires for comment to Miller and House Environmental Affairs Committee chair Bob Morris, R-Fort Wayne, were not returned.
In 2015, the General Assembly passed sweeping reforms intended to increase transparency and close ethics loopholes after a trio of ethics scandals the prior year:
• Rep. Eric Turner, R-Cicero, privately lobbied members of his party to kill a proposed ban on nursing home construction that would have hurt his family’s business.
• Department of Transportation official Troy Woodruff took advantage of an ethics law loophole that allowed him to skirt a one-year “cooling-off” period and accept a job as an independent contractor for an Indianapolis firm he’d regulated.
• And former state education superintendent Tony Bennett only had to pay a $5,000 fine for using state staff and computers in a political campaign. The state’s inspector general condemned his actions as wire fraud and misuse of state resources. Bennett wasn’t charged.
Among its reforms, the new ethics law mandated that lawmakers disclose business and financial interests of parents, spouses and children. Senators also were forced to post financial disclosures online, as members of the House had been required to do.
Former Congresswoman Jill Long Thompson, who taught ethics at the Kelley School of Business and the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University from 2015 to 2020, said Indiana’s ethics law is too lax. She believes Statehouse leaders should assign lawmakers to investigate new reforms.
“This issue should be studied, and there should be comparisons made with other states, as well as with federal restrictions,” Long Thompson told The Journal Gazette. “Common Cause, for example, would be an independent entity that could be of considerable value in looking at Indiana’s ethics provisions for its public officials.”
A good ethics policy, she said, would minimize conflicts of interest, require public reporting of any potential conflicts, and include an enforcement mechanism that’s independent of the General Assembly.
Ethics are essential to democracy, because integrity builds the trust necessary for people to work together to find solutions to the many challenges facing the state and nation. Lawmakers such as Miller shouldn’t be allowed to amend or author legislation when we know their personal interests are involved.