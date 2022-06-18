“You never know what you will see on the interstate,” began a Monday Facebook post by Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls, public information officer at the Sellersburg Post.
Around 5 that morning, Senior Trooper Rob Caudill pulled over a man on Interstate 265 in Clark County. The man was riding a Wal-Mart electric shopping cart – and pushing an orange-and-white-striped construction barrel.
Huls said the man was taken to Louisville, Kentucky, for pending charges, but the Facebook post didn’t say why. The cart was returned to Wal-Mart.
“The reason we have these laws in the state of Indiana and the nation that restrict certain types of vehicles, pedestrian traffic, bicycle traffic – any of that on our interstates – is because those are high-speed roadways,” said Fort Wayne ISP Post public information officer Sgt. Brian Walker. “They’re limited-access so that you can maintain those high speeds to get people moving more efficiently.
“When you add to that high-speed roadway slow-moving vehicles like a moped or an electric shopping cart or pedestrians or bicycles, you then obstruct traffic, and that’s where we have horrible traffic crashes.”
Although bicycling is prohibited on interstates, Walker said it is allowed on the shoulders of four-lane highways such as U.S. 27 or Indiana 3. He advises against it.
“It’s not illegal, but at the same time it can be very dangerous,” Walker said.
So, what’s the craziest thing Walker, a 22-year veteran, has seen while patrolling an interstate?
“I would say, some of the unsafe vehicle loads that we see going down the interstates,” he said. “Even if a vehicle is legal on the roadway but yet it’s loaded poorly, you think, ‘That is an accident, a disaster, waiting to happen.’ ”