Purdue University has suspended for the 2022-23 academic year its Back a Boiler income-share agreement program, an approach to college financing wherein repayments are based on a student’s future income.
The school began offering income- share agreements (ISAs) as an alternative to private student loans in 2016. Purdue University Fort Wayne’s financial aid office told The Journal Gazette the program was available only to students attending the West Lafayette campus.
Good thing for PFW. Earlier this year, the Student Borrower Protection Center sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Education and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, alleging the terms of Purdue’s income-share agreements and some of the school’s marketing techniques violate federal law.
Former Purdue student Matt Wilmsen of LaPorte remembers when he first learned of the Back a Boiler program.
“I was still living in a dorm. I got multiple fliers slipped under my door, and was sent emails,” Wilmsen told MarketWatch for a story June 22, “all where they implied that this loan was better than private loans and federal student loans, and that you’ll end up paying less per month and in total than you would on federal student loans.”
He said his experience did not prove that to be the case. And he didn’t expect to be wrestling with the servicing of his $29,000 ISA debt.
Wilmsen’s monthly payment is about $600. Since his graduation in 2020, his payments have fluctuated from $495.92 to $661.22 a month.
Meanwhile, payments on his $12,000 in federal student loans have been suspended since March 2020. Unlike federal loans, payments on private loans such as ISAs can’t be paused by the government.
And, unlike federal loans, Purdue’s ISAs come with a prepayment penalty, requiring students to pay a maximum payment cap – often 2.5 times what they borrowed – to end the contract early.
While Purdue marketed Back a Boiler as an alternative to private loans, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau – the federal agency responsible for consumer protection in the financial sector – argued they are indeed private student loans.
“The ISA industry promised that its product would be safer and better, but day after day, we see that these private student loans are every inch as dangerous as what came before them,” Ben Kaufman, who heads research and investigations at the Student Borrower Protection Center, told MarketWatch.
Purdue launched the Back a Boiler program with the help of Vemo Education, a finance company specializing in ISAs. The Student Borrower Protection Center has since accused Vemo of using deceptive tactics to lure students in a complaint filed with the Federal Trade Commission.
The Journal Gazette asked Purdue’s Financial Aid department for comment. In response, a financial aid officer said only “the university had issued a statement” after the Purdue Research Foundation (PRF) moved from Vemo to Launch Servicing to administer existing Back a Boiler agreements. Launch does not offer agreement origination services.
“After Vemo’s departure, PRF was not able to timely identify a suitable successor meeting PRF’s high standards for ISA origination activities in the coming academic year,” Purdue spokesman Tim Doty said in an email to the Indianapolis Star. “PRF, therefore, decided to pause new ISA originations under Back a Boiler for the time being, while continuing to service the ISAs already outstanding under the program.”
Doty told the Star Purdue’s “hope and expectation” is more vendors will enter the market to support programs such as Back a Boiler, even as the Student Borrower Protection Center’s Kaufman calls ISAs a “debt trap.”
Purdue’s website says more than 1,600 Back a Boiler contracts have been signed by students. Some, like Matt Wilmsen, say they were bamboozled by the program and the way it was marketed.
Instead of suspending its program, the university should halt Back a Boiler altogether. The federal agency in charge of protecting student borrowers already has clamped down on another ISA provider, Better Future Forward, for falsely claiming its agreements aren’t loans and don’t create debt.
With an endowment of more than $2 billion, Purdue ought to consider buying out the existing Back a Boiler contracts. It’s a costly lesson for all involved.