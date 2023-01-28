The Indiana Senate forwarded a proposal Thursday to the House on a 34-15 vote that would, through an amendment to the state constitution, rescind Hoosiers’ right to bail. It’s a law-and-order play that isn’t needed for judges to do their jobs.
Under Article 1, Section 17 of the Indiana Constitution, only people accused of murder or treason are restricted from bail, as long as “the proof is evident, or the presumption strong.” All other charges “shall be bailable by sufficient sureties.”
Senate Joint Resolution 1, authored by Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford, would allow judges to deny bail to anyone they regard as a “substantial risk to the public.”
Proponents say SJR 1 would keep dangerous criminals off the streets before trial. Opponents worry it could imperil the rights of those presumed innocent until convicted, and exacerbate overcrowding in county jails – which lawmakers attempted to correct last session with House Enrolled Act 1004.
That bill allows judges to resume sentencing people convicted of low-level felonies into state prisons. It reversed part of the state’s criminal justice reform bills from the mid-2010s that resulted in sending the lowest-level offenders to county jails.
Sen. Susan Glick, R-LaGrange, ranking majority member of the Senate Corrections and Criminal Law Committee, voted against the constitutional change in committee last week and on the floor Thursday.
“I believe the language in this resolution should be void of vagueness,” she said Jan. 17, during the committee hearing in which the resolution was advanced. “... What we’re attempting to do is keep the very most dangerous individuals in jail indefinitely. I understand that. But I believe that the language here will allow it to be applied to a lot of other people for a lot of other reasons.”
The ambiguity in SJR 1 is a danger to Hoosiers accused of crimes, Bernice Corley, executive director of the Indiana Public Defender Council, told The Journal Gazette. Worse, it undermines the presumption of innocence all defendants enjoy today.
“I am not convinced that our, I think, 216 years of case law would hold, just because the paradigm is completely the opposite,” Corley said Tuesday. “Our current paradigm is, if you’re accused of an offense other than murder or treason, you get bail. This is the opposite. It consumes the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.”
Indiana’s jail population has exploded 60% since 2010 – five times the state’s growth rate, an Indianapolis Star investigation in 2021 found. More than 300 people have died since 2010 in county jails, the Star reported, and the majority of those deaths – 89% – occurred in counties the state flagged for repeatedly falling short of jail population or staffing standards set by the state.
Allen County’s commissioners currently are complying with a federal judge’s order to stem overcrowding. They will appear before the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals in February with a site for a new jail.
“Just a few years ago, we had the Indiana Pretrial Study of the Indiana Supreme Court,” Corley said. “It found that most counties are experiencing jail overcrowding, and a lot of that is due to pretrial detainees. You have poor people who can’t pay their bond on their low-level offenses sitting in jail.”
William Lebrato, Allen County’s chief public defender, told The Journal Gazette last week he believes Indiana’s current bond schedule is sufficient. He disagrees with holding those accused of crimes without bond in cases other than murder.
“There is a bond schedule that gives the judges great discretion on each level of felony. And prosecutors have the ability – and do so in certain circumstances – to ask for an elevated bond off the schedule,” Lebrato said, referring to a person considered a danger to the community or a flight risk.
SJR 1 gives prosecutors too much discretion, Lebrato said, but Allen County Prosecutor Mike McAlexander disagrees. He told The Journal Gazette the change in bail rules could be useful to prosecutors in situations where a person has been charged with a minor offense but has a criminal history or a record of noncompliance with court orders.
Senate Joint Resolution 1 now heads to the House, with a long road ahead of it. Because it seeks to change the Indiana Constitution, two successive general assemblies must approve it.
If it passes in this session, then it must be approved again after a new legislature takes office in 2025.
SJR 1 then would go to ballots in 2026. A majority of Hoosiers would need to support the proposal for it to take effect.
Judges already have the discretion they need to detain those they deem a danger to the public. They can set bail so high an offender can’t afford it, and the Indiana Public Defender Council says judges often do just that.
If this proposal makes it out of the legislature and comes before voters in 2026, it should be roundly defeated. It will put more Hoosiers at risk of being arbitrarily held before trial, fill our county jails with more pretrial detainees and torpedo the legal principle that every person accused of a crime in America is considered innocent until proven guilty.