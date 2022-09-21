It’s Banned Books Week, and while we’re a far way, we hope, from becoming a clone of Airship One (“1984”), Gilead (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) or the World State (“Brave New World”), some of our political leaders are racing toward a kind of erasure of ideas depicted in these and other dystopias.
More than 1,600 book titles across 32 states were banned from public schools during the 2021-22 school year, according to PEN America, a century-old nonprofit dedicated to free expression here and around the world. PEN calls the surge in banned books “unprecedented.”
In its report issued Monday, PEN found that among the titles banned, 674 explicitly address LGBTQ+ themes or have protagonists or prominent secondary figures who are LGBTQ+. Another 659 titles contain a protagonist or prominent secondary character of color; 338 directly address the issue of race and sexism. (Read more at pen.org/report/banned-usa-growing-movement-to-censor-books-in-schools)
Historically, book banners have missed the mark. Consider Maurice Sendak’s “Where the Wild Things Are,” which won the 1964 Caldecott Medal for best picture book. It’s sold 20 million copies nationwide, and we dare say, has excited the imaginations of children and parents.
In 1964, the book instigated absurd critiques from paranoid adults – particularly those living in the South, who believed Sendak was glorifying Max’s tantrums – who immediately began pulling it from libraries and schools, author and editor Rob Spillman wrote for the PEN website in 2013.
“How many children who are plagued by dark thoughts, including my own moody pre-teen self, have been thrown a lifeline by Sendak?” Spillman wrote.
Or a lifeline by J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series? Or seen themselves or friends through Kacen Callender’s “Hurricane Child”? It’s a Stonewall Book Award-winning novel about prejudice, bullying, superstition, friendship and love. One doesn’t have to be a conjurer or a lesbian to understand camaraderie and the joy/pain of a crush. Or to ally oneself with the so-called “other.”
The outcome of book banning isn’t just that books are lost. For a country grounded in freedom, we rob parents and children of the ability to discern for themselves what to read. Book banners, whether through naivete or malevolence, are moved toward this intellectual corruption because of the ideas, the language and the thoughts generated from literature that challenges their reality.
One of the more chilling scenes in George Orwell’s “1984” – a book about totalitarianism and thought control that has ironically been banned in real life – takes place between our reluctant hero, Winston, and a philologist named Syme, who is helping to create Newspeak.
“It’s a beautiful thing, the Destruction of words. Of course, the great wastage is in the verbs and adjectives, but there are hundreds of nouns that can be got rid of as well,” Syme tells Winston with both awe and glee.
In banning books and destroying language, life becomes simpler and our thoughts purer.
“Don’t you see the beauty of that, Winston?”