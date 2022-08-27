Humane Fort Wayne sent a four-person team last week to Cumberland, Virginia, to retrieve 25 beagles for local adoption. They were among some 4,000 beagles housed at a facility that bred the dogs for animal experimentation.
It’s a hard-luck story resulting in happy endings for nearly all the beagles brought to Allen County. Humane Fort Wayne put up 18 beagles for adoption Tuesday morning. By the end of Wednesday, all had left for foster care or a forever home.
“We had a lady fly in from Chicago to the shelter (Wednesday) morning,” Melissa Gibson, community relations manager with Humane Fort Wayne, told The Journal Gazette. “She flew in from Chicago and then rented a car to go back home with her beagle.
“It’s been fantastic, and we’re just blown away by the public interest and the support,” she said.
Gibson said the beagles are not your average shelter dogs. Seven of the 25 “are those that are less socialized, more fearful,” she said. They will need more work in a foster home or with the organization’s behavioral staff before they’re ready to go out into the world.
Six from the less-socialized group have been placed in foster care, leaving just one remaining at Humane Fort Wayne.
The organization created a page on its website for visitors to donate to care for the Virginia beagles. As of Friday morning, the organization had collected 39.7% of its $25,000 goal.
“We put that on the website because people were asking how they could support (the beagles) or could they donate to them directly,” Gibson said. “But it’s been more about lifesaving than it has been about fundraising.”
On Monday, Current Biology published research from Japan suggesting dogs shed tears of joy when they are reunited with their owners after an absence of between five and seven hours. It wouldn’t surprise us if Humane Fort Wayne’s beagle adoptees cried with happiness after trotting into their new homes.