The Indiana General Assembly filed 1,162 bills during the 2023 session. In the end, 22% of those proposals were approved by the House and Senate. Here’s a look at some of the best and worst bills to pass the General Assembly in 2023:
Mail-in voting access
On Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed dozens of bills into law, including one that chips away at voting access in the Hoosier State.
House Enrolled Act 1334, authored by Rep. Tim Wesco, R- Osceola, requires mail-in voters to share the last four digits of their Social Security number, or one of three other forms of ID: an Indiana driver’s license number, a non-driver state ID card or a voter ID number for those registered decades ago.
The bill also mandates agencies of state or local governments not provide absentee ballot applications unless requested by the voting individual or a member of the individual’s family. Travel board voting, primarily conducted at nursing homes or retirement communities, also would be negatively impacted by HEA 1334.
The executive director of Common Cause Indiana told The Journal Gazette her organization is considering a court challenge.
“This new law is a solution in search of a problem, and we fear that it is going to create big problems for Hoosier voters and election officials when it is implemented later this year,” said Julia Vaughn, executive director of Common Cause Indiana.
According to the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, there were at least 43 instances of voter fraud in Indiana between 2003 and 2017 that resulted in criminal convictions. Millions of votes were cast during that time.
HB 1334 places fears about voting security over ease of ballot access for tens of thousands of older Hoosiers and those with impairments.
Birth control access
Beginning July 1, pharmacists will be able to prescribe birth control pills, patches and rings to those older than 18 under limited conditions.
House Enrolled Act 1568 requires pharmacists who want to prescribe birth control to complete training and refer those seeking contraception to their health care provider. Pharmacists won’t be mandated to prescribe birth control and can refuse to do so if it violates their beliefs.
More than 19 million women in the U.S. do not have access to some form of birth control, according to a study from Manatt Health.
Studies report the primary barriers are long wait times, difficulty in making doctor’s appointments and the distance from home to a health care provider.
After moving last year to limit access to abortion, lawmakers needed to expand access to birth control to help Hoosiers avoid unwanted pregnancies.
School textbook fees
Article 8, Section 1 of the Indiana Constitution of 1851 says the General Assembly shall provide a system of schools “wherein tuition shall be without charge, and equally open to all.” Over the years, however, tuition hasn’t included the cost of textbooks in Indiana.
The next state budget will finally deliver on a constitutional promise made to Hoosiers 172 years ago. Senate Republicans added a $160 million annual line item that ensures families will not have to pay textbook fees in K-12 public schools.
Private school students who qualify for free or reduced-price meals also will see their textbook fees waived.
“Conceptually, I love the idea of our families not having to pay for textbook rental or course fees,” Steve Teders, superintendent of DeKalb County Central Unified School District, told The Journal Gazette in March. “I think we’re one of seven states left in the country that has this issue out there, and it is a hardship for many of our families.”
Pay raises for officials
Just before adjournment of the legislative session, huge pay increases for the state’s highest elected officials were included in the budget bill. Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, the governor’s salary will rise from $133,683 annually to $198,513. Other offices to see pay increases are lieutenant governor, from $108,819 to $174,691; attorney general, from $113,653 to $164,765; and state auditor, treasurer and secretary of state, from $94,501 to $131,653.
The proposal was neither introduced in the form of a bill by a lawmaker nor heard in committee.
“Over the course of the 2023 legislative session, the transparency of the process was repeatedly undermined by last minute amendments and limited opportunities for public participation,” Common Cause Indiana’s Vaughn said. “The absolute worst example of this is the pay raises for statewide elected officials that got stuck in the budget bill at literally the last minute.”
Hoosiers deserve full transparency from lawmakers and ample opportunity to express their opinions on policy matters. The salary increase proposal denied residents any chance of weighing in. It’s the kind of political maneuver that erodes public trust in the legislative process and the General Assembly itself.
Health care funding
Lawmakers didn’t fund all Holcomb sought for public health, but appropriated $225 million over the next two-year budget. House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said lawmakers will reassess funding once they see the results from this investment.
Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, promised mental health funding, $100 million in the next budget, will not be the end of such expenditures from the General Assembly.
Mindy Waldron, Allen County Health Department administrator, told The Journal Gazette, “The exciting thing now is working to study how we can leverage the new funding to take on problematic health issues in Allen County such as infant mortality, children’s health, smoking and obesity, covered under the core public health services outlined in the recently passed legislation.”
County health departments in Indiana have one of the 10 lowest expenditures per capita in the nation. Increased and sustainable funding, more staffing and better-trained public health officials can lead to better health outcomes.
School voucher expansion
Lawmakers added a last-minute spending increase for K-12 public schools, after public school officials blasted the budget’s two-year education spending plan. The Indiana Capital Chronicle reported several legislators were conflicted after learning the cost to their local public schools of a vast expansion for voucher school funding.
Legislators raised the income ceiling to qualify for tuition support at voucher schools to 400% of the amount required for a student to qualify for the federal free or reduced-price lunch program. In the next two-year budget, a family of four making about $220,000 annually would qualify for the state’s Choice Scholarship.
Costs for the voucher program are estimated to be $500 million in 2024 and $600 million in 2025.
Newly eligible families will be able to use the vouchers, even if they’re already paying private school tuition. The voucher program is projected to grow from its current 53,500 participating students to about 95,000 by 2025.
“I don’t think it’s going to increase the number of people who are going (to private schools),” Sandra Vohs, president of the Fort Wayne Educators Association, told The Journal Gazette. “I think that it just funds people who are already going to those schools.”
House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said expanding the voucher program will only benefit well-heeled Hoosiers, calling the supermajority’s budget “a handout for the state’s wealthiest earners.”
21st Century Scholars
Before the 2023 legislative session began, Kevin Brinegar, president and CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, said one of the most serious challenges facing the state is improving K-12 educational outcomes for students of all races and income levels. To that end, the Chamber advocated for auto- enrollment of all income-eligible students into the 21st Century Scholars program.
The program covers tuition for low- income students for up to four years at an eligible Hoosier college or university, in exchange for a commitment to stay away from drugs and alcohol and maintain a 2.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
In August, business channel CNBC’s annual list of America’s Top States for Business ranked Indiana 14th. Such business rankings are a source of pride for the governor and the legislature. But in the race to develop and establish a skilled, well-educated workforce for the jobs of today and tomorrow, CNBC ranked Indiana 48th.
Indiana cannot compete in a talent-driven economy without more college graduates. Auto-enrolling eligible students into the 21st Century Scholars program could incentivize more Hoosier high-schoolers to attend college and help repair the state’s leaking talent pool and build the economic fortunes of workers and employers.
School library books
At the end of the 2023 legislative session, lawmakers inserted language into House Enrolled Act 1447 that classifies literature “harmful to minors” as the same as books with obscenities, such as pornography, which aren’t allowed in school libraries.
School librarians who violate the law could be charged with a Level 6 felony, which could result in 21/2 years in jail and a $10,000 fine.
Under the legislation, school libraries would publish a catalog of books online. If the school’s review board determines a book is appropriate for children but a county prosecutor concludes the opposite, charges could be filed against the librarian and possibly other school officials.
Holcomb signed the bill into law Thursday.
“It’s a solution to something that’s not a problem – a problem that does not exist,” said Vohs of the Fort Wayne Educators Associations. “When this (bill) was originally talked about, there were three cases where parents went to testify and complained, and every single one of them said their school district had resolved it. This was being handled, and has been handled historically well at the local level.”
In 2022, the American Library Association reported 1,269 attempts to pull 2,571 books off shelves. The association found the targeted titles mostly contained LGBTQ and non-white perspectives.
According to the association, the most requested book for removal in Indiana was “Gender Queer.” The state saw 25 attempts in 2022 to remove 33 books from libraries.
HEA 1447 is about the censorship of ideas. And in time, this attempt to “save the children” will universally be considered extreme.