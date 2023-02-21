The Indiana House last week approved a bill that is meant to protect police, but it could make it more difficult for Hoosiers to observe or record police at an accident or crime scene.
House Bill 1186, which passed unanimously out of the House Courts and Criminal Code Committee with the support of law enforcement, would create a 25-foot buffer zone around working police officers that bystanders cannot cross.
“This is an officer safety measure that will give Indiana police officers the necessary reactionary gap to protect themselves and the public from harm,” said the bill’s author, Rep. Wendy McNamara, R-Evansville, on the House floor last week.
Wells County Sheriff Scott Holliday agrees. Most police officers have dealt with intruding spectators while at a crime scene or accident, he told The Journal Gazette last week, and HB 1186 would give officers the space they need to do their work.
“Do I think it’s an overwhelming thing we deal with on an everyday basis? No,” he said. “But I think it gives the authority to the police officers for those individuals that refuse to let the police officers do their jobs. It gives them an avenue to deal with those people, if they don’t heed the warning, which is kind of the way it’s laid out right now.”
Holliday and Allen County Sheriff’s Capt. Steve Stone told The Journal Gazette police officers are taught the “21-foot rule” in training. It means that someone running toward an officer with a knife could cover 21 feet before that officer can unholster a Taser or firearm and fire.
It’s possible 21 feet isn’t enough. Researchers published an examination of the 21-foot rule in the academic journal Police Practice and Research in 2020. After a series of tests in a laboratory setting, the researchers found police need more space, and “the term ‘safe distance’ has allowed the 21-foot rule to become a standard in the field, but it places officers in danger.”
HB 1186 would consider a person who “knowingly and intentionally” approaches within 25 feet of a law enforcement officer – after being warned to stop – as encroaching on an investigation. The offense would become a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a maximum fine of no more than $500.
The bill has raised concerns among some, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, that the proposal could be used to prevent people from watching police on scene.
“In recent years, there have been numerous tragic deaths at the hands of police that were observed and recorded by civilian bystanders and that has been critical to pushing back on unchecked police brutality,” Katie Blair, director of advocacy and public policy with the ACLU of Indiana, told the Indianapolis Star. “Just as long as you do not interfere with what officers are doing and do not stand close enough to obstruct their movements, you have the right to observe and record events that are plainly visible in public spaces.”
In April 2021, a jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of the murder of George Floyd. And the infamous video a teenager recorded, which depicted Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck for almost 10 minutes during his arrest on May 25, 2020, made justice possible.
Rep. Mitch Gore, D-Indianapolis and a captain with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, said the Floyd video caused him concern while considering HB 1186 in the Courts and Criminal Code Committee.
He said he believes cellphone technology is advanced enough to capture images from 25 feet away.
If the law is used to impede a person’s ability to record law enforcement interactions, he said he’ll bring the issue back to lawmakers.
The Floyd video, recorded by Darnella Frazier, captured a scene dramatically at odds with the initial police statement. It disproved the police narrative – “man dies after medical incident during police interaction” – and facilitated Chauvin’s conviction.
HB 1186 defines how close bystanders can be to police, and could help limit encounters from escalating to a point that puts officers and residents in danger. But transparency is also a valuable resource for both officers and residents.
If HB 1186 wins approval in the Senate and is signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb, both expected, it must not be used to keep Hoosiers’ from observing and recording – video and/or audio – the actions of those sworn to protect and serve the public. Trust and respect play critical roles in building a positive relationship between law enforcement and its community. And increasingly, transparency is critical to both.