Maybe it’s our inherent humility and humbleness, but Indiana doesn’t tell its story well.
The “IN Indiana” campaign is the state’s attempt to do that by bringing in visitors and selling them on staying. But Hoosiers also need to recognize the beauty of our state, its numerous cultural institutions and the people it cradled before they helped shape our world.
On Wednesday, “Bill Blass Blast – 100 Days of Bill Blass” kicked off what is an interesting, yet coincidental, nexus for some of this. The festival, celebrating the designer’s 100th birthday, features exhibitions at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art and the History Center, both curated by Jenna Gilley, the museum’s associate curator of exhibitions.
Both the museum and the center are cultural catalysts, the kind of places that should lead Blass’ commemoration.
Blass was born in Fort Wayne in 1922 and became one of the last century’s leading fashion designers before he died in 2002.
Blass pioneered an American brand known for its sophistication and unorthodox style. Chic without the complications. Clothes that didn’t assault the body or the senses.
A 1965 ad is indicative of his boldness, as it features Blass and Babette March wearing matching houndstooth- checked suits – his more traditional, hers cut more feminine. They’re laughing. Classic Blass: Provocative, cheeky and unapologetic.
But before he designed for clients such as Brooke Astor, Jessye Norman, Gloria Vanderbilt and Happy Rockefeller, before becoming an iconic merchandiser, Bill Blass was a south side kid with an artistic bent. His father was a traveling salesman who took his life, leaving behind his son, his wife, Ethyl, and an older daughter, Virginia.
“My mother supported us with money she earned by dressmaking which she did with decent success in a spare room in our house on South Calhoun Street,” Blass wrote in his autobiography, “Bare Blass.”
At age 15, young Bill began selling sketches of evening dresses to a manufacturer in New York. After graduating from South Side High School, he moved to New York to attend Parsons School of Design.
Before he would become a haute couture legend, Bill Blass spent a few years helping trick the German army into false intelligence-gathering about Allied troops in World War II.
As a member of the 603rd Engineer Camouflage Battalion – the so-called Ghost Army – his role was to design and produce inflatable tanks, trucks, jeeps and airplanes. The visual deception was strengthened by false radio traffic. All of this proved critical as the allies invaded Europe. In January, the unit was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.
The exhibit includes an expansive display of the Ghost Army and samples of Blass’ artwork while he was in the field.
Blass’ innovative nature and entrepreneurial drive are what drew Kathy Carrier to create this event, celebrating a kindred spirit and fellow alumnus. Carrier is the CEO of Briljent, a consulting firm with offices in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and Chicago. She started this after retiring as an assistant vice president from Lincoln National Corp.
“I began working on this project with a tiny idea because so few people in Fort Wayne knew about Bill Blass. From that idea, a team of eight ‘Blasstastic’ volunteers and a rather enormous project have emerged,” she said. “What I’ve grown to admire about Bill Blass is that he took an audacious dream, and he went after it.”
And that’s what we should admire about Blass – he went after it. We must kindle audacious dreams, particularly as America’s mired in a malaise. “Bill Blass Blast” is the spark we need to move boldly forward, whether we stay in Indiana or move beyond its borders.