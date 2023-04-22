State lawmakers hope to wrap up the 2023 legislative session by Wednesday or Thursday next week, and one prominent Republican senator is confident a property tax relief bill will wind up on Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk.
“I would say it’s very likely to happen,” Sen. Travis Holdman of Markle, chairman of the Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee, told The Journal Gazette.
On April 11, Holdman’s committee stripped a majority of the provisions from the House’s property tax relief proposal, House Bill 1499. It would’ve temporarily lowered the state’s property tax caps, increased state income tax deductions and limited local tax levy hikes.
What’s changed? Hoosiers have since received their property tax bills for 2023. They’re averaging 20% higher than last year, and property owners are telling legislators and county treasurers they’re not happy.
Allen County assessments increased on average 18% locally, Treasurer William Royce said. The collective sticker shock resulting from the mailing drove phone calls to the department, from its average of less than 200 per day to 695 the following Monday.
“If the state has some kind of reserve, if they have very clever people in the House and in the Senate, and if there’s a way that they can come up to offer some property tax relief, I absolutely think they should,” Royce told The Journal Gazette.
Lawmakers learned Wednesday they will have an additional $1.5 billion under the latest revenue forecast to incorporate into the next two-year budget. After the announcement, Rep. Jeff Thompson, author of HB 1499 and chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, expressed optimism for property tax relief this session.
Thompson and Holdman are co-chairing the conference committee weighing HB 1499. The current version that passed the Senate increases eligibility to the Over 65 Property Tax Deduction and Tax Credit and includes provisions for local taxing agencies to provide their own property tax relief to residents.
Under current law, Hoosiers over 65 making no more than $30,000 per year and who own homes valued at $200,000 or less are eligible for the property tax deductions or credits. HB 1499 would raise the income cutoff to $40,000 and the home value limit to $240,000 – qualifying 9,000 additional homeowners for the benefit, according to the Legislative Services Agency.
The latest version of HB 1499 also permits county councils to adopt tax relief for homesteads. The tax relief granted may be an equal or proportional amount for each homestead. Counties may allow tax relief to be issued as a rebate check, credit against the fall 2023 property tax installment, or credit against 2024 taxes.
“Some people are being driven out of their house because they can’t afford to pay their property tax because their neighborhood has changed its complexion so drastically with new and remodeled properties,” Holdman said. “And so we allow for locals to basically draw a circle around a particular area within their city or town to limit the growth to a 2% to 5% increase in the tax bill for those people.”
There’s a catch. Any relief granted by county councils could reduce revenue for all taxing units in the county: school districts, libraries, fire districts and solid waste districts, as well as cities and towns.
Taxable assessed values across the state skyrocketed from 2021 to 2022 – even after tax abatements, deductions and credits – according to the Association of Indiana Counties. And because of the taxing system’s built-in delay, it was 2022’s higher assessments that property owners saw reflected in their bills this week.
“HB 1499’s target approach for limiting annual property tax increases for this particular age demographic seems reasonable,” the Allen County Board of Commissioners said in a joint statement. “As community leaders, we support protecting our aging population while not harming our ability to undertake the important work of local government.”
Much of the property tax relief offered in HB 1499 wouldn’t be reflected on tax bills until next year’s distributions. But its provisions allowing counties to provide local, targeted relief could be passed by county councils yet this year for more timely assistance.