A bill that would increase jury duty pay in Indiana has won unanimous support in committee and on the House floor. The proposal, assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee, aims to encourage participation in one of the most important civic responsibilities we have as U.S. citizens, but would force criminal defendants and others seeking civil actions to pay for the added costs.
House Bill 1466 would double the daily appearance pay, from $15 to $30, and jury pay itself, from $40 per day to $80 for the first five days. Pay to jurors would increase to $90 daily thereafter. This is the first increase since 2004.
According to analysis by the Legislative Services Agency, the state budget would be unaffected by the plan. That’s because the proposed increase in jury pay would be financed through a hike in the jury fees court-users pay.
Some in the legal community argue the state’s court funding structure already is inefficient and unfair. They say the cost of increased jury pay shouldn’t fall exclusively on court-users.
“This is pushing the burden (on increasing jury duty fees) onto the local taxpayers because the people that are responsible for paying for this is our County Council,” Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull told The Journal Gazette Thursday.
To pay jurors more, HB 1466 would increase the jury fee defendants pay from $2 to $6, estimated to bring in an additional $1.1 million to $1.7 million per year. It also would create a new $75 jury fee for people filing civil torts to be added atop the existing $100 civil filing fee. The extra $75 fee could generate between $552,000 and $706,000 annually.
Jury pay in Indiana is abysmally low. HB 1466, authored by state Rep. Michelle Davis, R-Greenwood, would put the state near the top nationally in jury compensation.
In 2020, the Judicial Conference of Indiana’s Strategic Planning Committee released a 10-year plan for the state court system. One of its recommendations was to eliminate inequities and increase efficiency in county courts through centralized funding from the state.
Under the present system, each trial court has a budget that is determined by county councils or local governing agencies. The state pays the salaries and benefits for judges, magistrates and prosecutors. Everything else – public defenders, expert witness fees, psychological evaluations and other expenses – is paid from local budgets.
Centralized state funding would benefit the public, particularly people in lower-populated counties without the tax base to adequately support the local court system.
“Unfortunately, with local funding, certain trial courts receive less funding than others, depending on the amount of resources available to individual county councils,” the Judicial Conference of Indiana report said. “The Strategic Planning Committee supports the aspirational goal that the state should pay all costs to operate the trial courts of Indiana.”
Hoosier employers are required under state law to provide workers with unpaid time off for jury selection or jury duty. But no employer is obligated to compensate a worker for time taken off for jury appearances.
“Jurors are the only involuntary participants in our system, and they’re the ones that are being harmed the most,” Gull said. “I can’t tell you how many times I have folks that are sitting as a potential juror, telling me it’s an extreme financial hardship for me to serve.”
The problem with the bill is its funding. Indiana’s court system is a service of government. The state has provenance over criminal cases. It should bear the operational costs of all Indiana trial courts.