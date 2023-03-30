As the Republican-led Indiana General Assembly pushed through a statewide ban on most abortions during a special session last summer, some lawmakers were hopeful legislation would be introduced this session to expand access to birth control. Their optimism appears prescient, as three bills before the legislature look to bolster services that aim to prevent pregnancies from occurring in the first place.
One, House Bill 1568, will be considered by the entire Senate soon. Having passed the House by a wide margin, 86-12, it won approval from the Senate Health and Provider Services Committee on an 8-2 vote Wednesday.
Co-authored by state Rep. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville, HB 1568 would allow pharmacists to prescribe hormonal birth control to people 18 and older. It’s significant in that about two-thirds of Indiana’s 92 counties are considered health professional shortage areas by the federal Health Resources and Services Administration.
With the exceptions of Allen and Wells counties, every northeast Indiana county is classified as a shortage area. Wells County has no shortage of health professionals, but parts of Allen County do.
The rate of unintended pregnancies in Indiana is now 53%, Fleming told The Journal Gazette Tuesday. Many women and their families can accommodate an unplanned child.
But for others, an unexpected pregnancy can be devastating to their finances and even the health of themselves and their other children.
Two other bills aim to make long-acting reversible contraceptives, such as IUDs, more accessible.
Senate Bill 266, authored by Sen. Jean Breaux, D-Indianapolis, would mandate that hospitals give women the option to have such a contraceptive device placed during their hospital stay after childbirth. Under the proposal, hospitals would not be responsible for the cost.
Fleming said many women undergo a tubal ligation after delivery, and SB 266 is no different. It barely passed the Senate, 26-23.
“Women deliver at all hours of the day, on weekends, and there is not always the personnel in the hospital available to perform that procedure, even though the woman really wants it prior to discharge,” she said. “Then those women go home with no birth control, and that is where the big problem is.”
The second bill, Senate Bill 252, authored by Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington, would allow a long-acting reversible contraceptive that is prescribed to and obtained for a Medicaid recipient to be transferred to another Medicaid recipient. It unanimously passed the Senate and was referred to the House Committee on Public Health.
Currently, those unused and unopened contraceptives go to waste.
“It’s estimated as high as 40% of women do not return for a postpartum visit for various reasons,” Fleming said. “So if we don’t get birth control to them if they want it before they leave the hospital, unfortunately they quite often will return with an unintended pregnancy.”
The abortion ban passed in August was in effect for just a week before a Republican judge in Owen County issued a temporary injunction following an ACLU lawsuit, which challenges the constitutionality of the law based on liberty and privacy protections.
That decision put the ban on hold while Indiana Supreme Court justices consider the case. Until then, the state’s previous abortion law stands – allowing abortions up to 20 weeks.
According to a study from Manatt Health, more than 19 million women across the country do not have access to some form of birth control. And a little more than a million women needing birth control live in counties without access to a single health center that provides the full range of options.
In study after study, women report the primary barriers to getting birth control are long wait times, difficulty in making appointments with their doctors and the distance from their home to their health care provider.
The legislature moved last year to limit access to abortion. It now should expand access to birth control to help Hoosiers avoid unwanted pregnancies.