Last year was a record-breaking season for attendance at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, and this year is off to a good start – if not quite on that pace. But regular visitors have undoubtedly noticed something missing this season: the birds.
Because of an outbreak of avian influenza in Indiana and Allen County, cautious zoo staff have kept many of the most popular animals in protective quarantine.
“Animal welfare is top priority … and keeping our ‘flock’ healthy and mitigating their risk of contact with wild waterfowl that could be spreading this was top priority for everyone,” said Bonnie Kemp, the zoo’s director of communication. So, visitors used to seeing flamboyant, kaleidoscopic peacocks wandering on or near many of the zoo’s paths were left wanting. Also still missing in action: the pelicans, ostrich, Maribou stork and vultures.
But within the past couple of weeks, the majority of the zoo’s birds have been returned to view. “The birds that have open-air exhibits are the last to be introduced outside,” Kemp explained. “Our head vet, Dr. Kami Fox, is working closely with our director of animal programs, Gary Michael, to make those decisions for the best interest of the birds in our care.”
Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, is a viral infection that occurs naturally among wild aquatic birds such as ducks, geese, swans, storks, etc., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. Infected birds can spread the virus to domestic chickens and other bird and animal species. Human infection is rare but can happen.
In Indiana, it is the state Board of Animal Health that deals with bird flu. Denise Derrer Spears, public information director for the board, said this week that “surveillance zones have been lifted in Allen County and the associated testing of flocks in the area is complete.” Affected flocks remain under quarantine for now, she said, “but all tests have come back negative.”
Because this season is playing out a little differently and cases of the virus are still surfacing in “resident” wild ducks, geese, swans, etc., Derrer Spears said her agency “is concerned that when the fall migration starts, we will see another upsurge of cases as the highest-risk birds return to Indiana.”
The Board of Animal Health “did not set any limits or restrictions on zoos and how they handled their avian collections,” she said. “We have left that to their discretion. Zookeepers are very aware of the risk … (and) while we did not set the limits, we support the effort zookeepers take to keep their birds healthy and disease-free.”
In Fort Wayne, Kemp acknowledged some visitors have been disappointed but understanding of the need to keep the zoo’s bird population safe.
And now the African black-footed penguins – Kemp describes them as a guest favorite – are back on display, waddling around their exhibit and splashing in their water. Kemp said they continue evaluating each week and are hopeful the zoo’s remaining birds will be able to move to their summer exhibit space soon.