At the Fort Wayne Country Club on Wednesday evening, present and former Purdue University basketball players and Purdue President Mitch Daniels were among a crowd that came to support a fundraiser for Fort Wayne native Rapheal Davis’ Crew Life Foundation.
Davis, a former South Side High School and Purdue basketball star, created Crew Life Foundation as a way to express two of his passions: “giving back to my community and others, and youth sports.” Crew Life Foundation uses “basketball as a vehicle for developing youth, but is intended to be ‘Bigger than Basketball’ and will serve communities nationwide,” according to its website.
Davis’ first basketball camp, Bigger than Basketball, was held December 2020 in Fort Wayne. Twenty-five children attended for free. The next year, 300 went to basketball camps and played in leagues at no cost, thanks to the fundraising of Crew Life Foundation.
A three-year Boilermaker captain, the 2015 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and an analyst on Big Ten Network, Davis knows basketball better than most people. But at his Bigger than Basketball camps, sport takes a backseat to character-building.
“We teach morals, values and respect first. We teach the value of being a good person first,” according to the website. “You can be the best basketball player ever, but if you are not a good person your opportunities might be limited.”
P.J. Thompson, Purdue’s director of basketball operations who played with Davis from 2014 to 2016, told The Journal Gazette’s Dylan Sinn on Wednesday he isn’t surprised by his teammate’s community service. Indeed, what Thompson said of the Fort Wayne star should make every city resident proud.
“Rapheal has always been a leader. He wants to make a difference. He’s done that in his community in Fort Wayne and he’s done that in Lafayette,” Thompson said. “He’s been a leader everywhere he’s gone and he’s made an impact. That’s what it’s all about.”